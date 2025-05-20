BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Timberwolves vs. Thunder - NBA Playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code offer $150 in bonuses, with Game 1 of the T-Wolves-Nuggets coming from the NBA Playoffs.

The NBA Playoffs Conference Finals kick off on Tuesday, starting with the Western matchup. BetMGM is ready for the battle with two special offers available for first-time players:

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Paycom Center in OKC in the first game of a best-of-seven series.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s a guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Visit BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs, a hard-fought series against a veteran team that tested the young OKC squad’s fortitude.

Now they meet a Minnesota team that battled them to a 2-2 draw during the regular season, one that also plays physical defense. Both teams are capable of beating anyone on any given night, but also have put up some disappointing showings on an occasional off-night.

OKC will rely on guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's scoring leader and MVP frontrunner. He’s backed on any given night by Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein to form a solid defense.

Minnesota is led by guard Anthony Edwards, who has received solid contributions from forward Julius Randle and center Rudy Gobert in defeating the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors to reach the conference finals.

But even as both squads have played strongly in the playoffs, they’ve also had nights where nothing went right. In the T-wolves Game 5 vs. the Lakers, They shot 7-of-47 (14.9%) from three-point range, the worst three-point percentage in a playoff game in NBA history (minimum 40 attempts).

Edwards was a chief culprit, going 0-for-11 from beyond the arc, tying the record for most three-point attempts without a make in a playoff game. The T-wolves also had a shooting night to forget in their playoff Game 1 against Golden State,

They made only 5 of 29 three-point attempts (17.2%). Combined with their previous game, they shot 12-for-76 (15.7%) over two games, the worst two-game three-point shooting percentage in NBA playoff history (minimum 50 attempts).

OKC also has had its poor-shooting moments in the playoffs. They made only 7 three-pointers in one game during the Memphis series (a win, mind you), and had just a 32.6% three-point shooting percentage in the Denver series, the lowest among the remaining playoff teams at that time.

Oddsmakers have OKC as the clear favorite to win the series, posting them at a series moneyline as high at -375. They are giving -7.5 to the T-wolves, with a 215.5 over/under in Game 1 anticipated. ESPN will televise the game from Paycom Center, with Fubo offering streaming. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

