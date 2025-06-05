BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses, with the NBA Finals on the way this evening.

The NBA Finals has its Game 1 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday night. BetMGM is setting a pick and roll for all your action, with two special offers available for first-time players:

It’s the Indiana Pacers against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, a matchup of two aggressive young teams that love to run the floor.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s a guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Insert the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1500 when creating your account. Write in your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Basketball is a team game, but the NBA Finals will be all about the performance of two players - Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton.

Both are the focal point of their team attacks, controlling the basketball and unafraid to take the big shot. Shutting one or the other down is the goal of each opponent, and it will be intriguing to see the matchups deployed to make that happen.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the second-youngest team ever to make the NBA Finals. The 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers had an average age of 25.03, while The Thunder are percentage points behind with an average age of 25.56.

OKC has been building toward this moment. They had a 68-14 record during the regular season, just a few games behind the all-time record of 73 wins set by the Golden State Warriors in the 2015-2016 season.

As mentioned, OKC will lean on guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league MVP and sporting a career playoff average of 25.0 points, 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He’s the engine of the offense, but he also has support from Jalen Williams, who averaged 21.6 points per game during the regular season.

They will be backed by all-defensive team member Lu Dort and forward/center Chet Holmgren, who averaged 15 ppg during the regular season and is active on the boards. Also pounding the glass will be center Isaiah Hartenstein, a physical player who feeds off his team’s energy.

The Indiana Pacers managed to thrive in the noisy road environment of New York’s Madison Square Garden, and shouldn’t be intimidated by the OKC crowd noise. They will be led by guard Haliburton, who has a career average in the playoffs of 18.7 points, 9.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Haliburton is backed by power forward Pascal Siakim, the MVP of the Conference Finals as a rugged defender who averaged 20.2 points in the regular season. Also watch for sharp-shooting Aaron Nesmith, whose long-range bombing from 3 can quickly turn a game.

One key to Indiana’s attack will be the play of center Myles Turner, who had a 15.6 ppg average in the regular season to go along with 6.5 rebounds per game. He’s going up against a tough, physical opponent in OKC’s Isaiah Hartenstein, so how he overcomes that will be a crucial outcome in the series.

The Thunder are a -350 moneyline favorite for Game 1, giving a generous -9.5 to Indiana, with a 230.5 over/under. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT from Paycom Center, with ABC and ESPN televising and streaming options from ESPN, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

