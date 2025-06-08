BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of tonight's Thunder-Pacers game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals Game 1 is in the books, and marked a tremendous upset. Now we look toward Sunday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for Sunday’s Game 2. BetMGM is setting a screen for all your action, with two special offers available for first-time players:

It’s the Indiana Pacers against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and the big question is whether OKC can recover from a stunning loss in Game 1.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s a guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Insert the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1500 when creating your account. Write in your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

It ain’t over ‘til it’s over, said Yogi Berra. That was also the line also used by Tyrese Haliburton after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a 111-110 win by his Indiana Pacers.

Haliburton really underlined that point by hitting an off-balance 3-point shot in the last second, giving the Indiana Pacers their first lead of the game and stunning the Oklahoma City Thunder, who toyed with the Pacers for most of three quarters.

“We keep believin’ and we stay together,” Haliburton said in a post-game interview. That they did, trailing by as many as 15 entering the fourth quarter. The Pacers are used to coming back from large deficits. Twice in these playoffs they won after trailing by 20.

The outcome of Game 1 was shocking, given how thoroughly OKC dominated in the first half.

There was a sea of white shirts in the stands, a gimmick the Oklahoma City Thunder fans adopted to show solidarity.

At times, the visiting Pacers must have felt that those fans were on the court, as Indiana was swarmed into a sea of turnovers. They had 19 turnovers in the first half alone. That matched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s point total for the half, and was way above the 12 Indiana averaged during the season. The NBA Finals record is 34.

But In the second half, Indiana calmed down and only had 6 turnovers, which was a key stat in their comeback.

Even in that loose first half, Indiana hung in to prevent a blowout. Yet every time they appeared to be closing the gap, Gilgeous-Alexander or one of his teammates would hit a three, and backed by a roaring home crowd, it looked like this game would be a comfortable win.

Halftime saw OKC up 57-45, and Indiana was probably lucky it wasn’t worse. Haliburton had only 8 shots in the first half, compared to SGA’s 23.

But games are played in two halves, and Indiana suddenly woke up. Suddenly, OKC looked like the team that was crumbling under pressure, and Indiana started hitting from beyond the arc, narrowing things to four points with just under six minutes to play in the game.

Can OKC overcome the shock of losing a game they controlled almost the entire time? In comparison, the New York Knicks couldn’t immediately regain their footing after being similarly stunned in the Conference Finals when they blew a 17-point lead in the last quarter.

The NBA Finals continue the series on Sunday at Paycom Center. The 8 p.m. EDT start will be televised and streamed by ABC, with Fubo also streaming. The super-early moneyline has OKC -450 to get revenge and salvage some pride on their home court, with Indiana at +340, with the Pacers getting -6.5 on the spread.

