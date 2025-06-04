BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Ronaldo in UEFA Nations League

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with Germany and Portugal clashing in the UEFA Nations League.

It’s around the globe for soccer action on Wednesday, with significant matches in Europe, BetMGM is on top of the situation with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The UEFA Nations League semi final pits Germany against Portugal for the right to advance to the finals, on Sunday, ready to meet their challenger Spain or France.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Nations League is an international football competition played by the senior men's national teams of the member associations of UEFA.

The stakes are high in Wednesday’s Nations League match between Germany and Portugal. Germany looks toward capturing its first title in this competition. A victory would also mark their first major international trophy since the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Portugal was the inaugural Nations League champions in 2019, and now looks to become the first squad to win the tournament twice.

The winner will advance to the final on Sunday, June 8, to face either Spain or France. The loser goes to the third-place playoff.

Germany is a -115 favorite in the match, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Allianz Arena, München, Germany, FS1 will televise the match, with the Fox Sports app providing streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

