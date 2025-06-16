BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 bonuses for Chelsea-LAFC in the Club World Cup

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with Chelsea and LAFC meeting in the Club World Cup today.

The Club World Cup continues on Monday, with some of soccer’s top teams going head-to-head. BetMGM is the place to get your kicks, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Monday Club World Cup action has Chelsea vs. Los Angeles FC and Boca Juniors vs. Benfica, and Flamengo vs. Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1500 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The Club World Cup is an international tournament featuring 32 of the top clubs in the world. Unlike the World Cup, which is between national teams, the Club World Cup is between the individual teams from around the globe.

The tournament is held every four years and is a knockout competition, starting with a group stage, followed by a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. Clubs qualify by winning their respective continental championship or by having a high ranking in the top-level continental competition.

In Atlanta, it’s the Premier League’s Chelsea vs. the Los Angeles FC of the MLS. The match is the opener of Group D.

Chelsea, fresh off a Conference League victory, faces a very physical L.A. team, who will aim to disrupt the opponent’s buildup. Chelsea may juggle its lineup in order to keep everyone fresh, while L.A. is out to prove the caliber of MLS soccer in front of a global audience.

Key players for Chelsea include Liam Delap, a $30 million-plus signing, and midfielders Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández: For Los Angeles, watch for striker Olivier Giroud, a former Chelsea teammate who brings a veteran big-game presence to his squad.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with Chelsea a heavy favorite at -400 and a 3.5 goals over/under. The match will be televised by TNT and truTV, with DAZN providing streaming.

The Group C opener has Argentina’s Boca Juniors vs. Portugal’s Benfica in what promises to be a strong group that also has Germany’s Bayern Munich and New Zealand’s Auckland City. This is the first meeting between the South American and European squads.

Defender Ayrton Costa has visa problems, which has forced Boca into a backline reshuffle for this match, bringing a possible communications issue that could spoil Boca’s plans to play tight. Benfica will look to control possession and keep the pressure on, looking for opportunities to intrude into the box.

Look for Boca’s Edinson Cavani, a veteran striker who leads their frontline. He’s backed by Ander Herrera, a midfielder, and right-back Luis Advincula, a strong attacker.

Benefica is led by Vangelis Pavlidis, a striker who tallied 19 goals who is the main attacker. Right winger AngelDi Maria was once a record signee with Manchester United, and will be primed for what’s likely his final Club World Cup appearances.

Benfica is a -135 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. EDT at Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium, with streaming coverage by DAZN.

Finally, another Group D match will see Brazil’s Flamengo take on Esperance Sportive de Tunis, who will be out to prove that African champions can stand up to any squad.

Watch for Flamengo midfielder Gerson and striker Pedro, who is back after an ACL injury and constantly putting pressure on the defense.

Espérance boasts Youcef Belaïli, who was the squad’s top scorer with 19 goals this season, and Yan Sasse, who had 15 goals.

Flamengo is a -300 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with DAZN providing streaming for the contest.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

