BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Pistons vs Suns & NHL

Tonight at 9:00pm EST, the #1 team in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons, head to PHX Arena for an NBA regular-season game against the hard-nosed Phoenix Suns. The visitors are going for their seventh win in the last eight games, but the Suns are tough to beat at home.

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NBA - Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns - 1/29 9:00 PM EST

Playing without star guard Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns will be looking to avoid slumping to a third defeat in four games when they host the Detroit Pistons (-4.5) at PHX Arena. Since Booker’s injury, the Suns are 0-2 ATS.

However, Dillon Brooks (O/U 21.5 points) has gone over his point total in both games Booker has missed. Still, the Pistons have had the best defensive rating in basketball in January, and have nine wins in their preceding 11 games.

Pistons PG Cade Cunningham has also been one of the league’s best players this season. He has recorded seven double-doubles in his last 10 games and is at -115 odds to get another tonight.

Cunningham and the Pistons should be able to take down the Booker-less Suns tonight. Bet on the Pistons -4.5 (-105).

NHL - Washington Capitals vs Detroit Red Wings - 1/29 7:30 PM EST

The struggling Washington Capitals (+100) match up with the Detroit Red Wings (-120) at 7:30pm EST at Little Caesars Arena (ESPN+). Washington has won only one of its previous seven games and is dealing with injuries to defensemen Matt Roy and Rasmus Sandin.

Both are listed as questionable. With or without them, the Capitals have been leaking goals. Over their five most recent outings, the Capitals have allowed 4.2 goals per game.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 4-0-1 in their last five home games, but fell to the Kings 3-1 on Tuesday. Red Wings RW Alex DeBrincat (+140 to score) has scored in back-to-back games.

With two games against the best team in hockey, the Avalanche, coming up, it’s important that the Red Wings grab a win here, and they should.

