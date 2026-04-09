The Milwaukee Brewers are still the winningest team in Major League Baseball this season. But the Brew Crew has unexpectedly dropped two games in a row to the Texas Rangers. How will the Lone Stars' desperate push for an AL Wild Card berth affect the odds on today's ball game at bet365?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

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How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Major League Baseball bettors can connect on a home run with today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently live in the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Walk through the steps below to claim bet365's promo code offer:

Choose up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $300 bonus offer Register for your account with the bonus code GOALBET Make a first deposit of at least $10 for either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

For those with the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, then you get the profits from the win, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code may be used to bet with a bonus stake on today's Major League Baseball action, as the league leading Milwaukee Brewers visit the Texas Rangers for a series closer.

Is it possible for an MLB club to have too much success? The Milwaukee Brewers' efforts to win an historic number of regular season games is currently being spoiled by the host Texas Rangers, leading to cautious (-130) odds on the Brew Crew to avert an opposing sweep this midday.

Texas carries a 2-0 series lead over Milwaukee into the series closer on Bally Sports Wisconsin at 2:35 p.m. EST. It helps the Rangers that they're fighting for a potential Wild Card berth in the American League, while the Brewers' place atop the NL Central seems all but assured.

Milwaukee is a (+330) futures pick to win the NL pennant, while Texas is a (+2500) long-shot to win the AL pennant and ascend to the 2025 World Series. Those numbers would often inspire lopsided odds, and potentially a lopsided series. In this case, the relative lack of desperation on behalf of Milwaukee to win a series on the road is helping the Rangers score critical victories.

Freddy Peralta, a powerful ace who's gone 16-5 for Milwaukee this season, will start on the mound for the Brew Crew today. That's another factor that makes the Brewers' skeptical odds weird to browse. But there's belief in opposing SP Merrill Kelly and his 11-7 mark for the Lone Stars.

Peralta is only a (+110) bet365 favorite to earn a midgame lead on the Five Innings Bet.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.