bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Get $300 in NFL Bonuses for Raiders vs Chargers - 09/15

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has the Los Angeles Chargers trending in the right direction. The Bolts were more impressive than the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, but bet365 sportsbook is calling the odds tight on Monday Night Football’s nightcap, with the AFC West division rivals each at 1-0.

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer

NFL fans can use the bet365 bonuses if they currently reside in any of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim the bet365 promo code offer:

Pick up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $200 bonus offer Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

New users who select the safety net bonus offer will have their stake matched up to $1000 in bonuses if their first bet loses. If the bet wins, users get the profits from the win, and keep their first deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to pick winning bets on tonight’s NFL matchup between a pair AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, on Monday Night Football.

It’s hard to know what’s in the Las Vegas Raiders’ near future. The L.A. Chargers feel like more of a lock to improve their record in 2025-26.

Of course, it’s easy to say that the Bolts’ Week 1 win was more impressive than the Raiders’ 1-0 start due to the toughness of the former’s competition. Sportsbook lines of (-3.5) on the traveling Chargers reflect Week 1’s biggest upset win.

The Silver & Black will play host to the Bolts in Monday Night Football’s doubleheader nightcap this evening at 10 p.m. Eastern. ABC and ESPN will share both broadcasts of tonight’s double feature.

QB Justin Herbert and the Chargers defeated the Raiders twice in two games last season. Now that the Chargers are known for an effective offense that helped reach 2024-25’s Wild Card Round, it’s easy for the Bolts-Raiders game to draw a healthy O/U (47) sportsbook point total.

Las Vegas showed off some handy offense of its own in Week 1’s 20-13 victory over New England. Geno Smith threw for over 350 yards, finding WR Jacobi Meyers eight times for 97 yards. Smith is competitive in tonight’s passing-yards prop betting lines, with an O/U (244.5) line compared to Herbert’s O/U (252.5). But the Las Vegas Raiders ground game looks almost nonexistent.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Chargers knocked off Pat Mahomes and the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in their season debut. Herbert outdueled the iconic Mahomes with more yards, touchdown passes, and third-down conversions in the Bolts’ unanticipated victory.

Handicappers have set an Over/Under of (59.5) rushing yards for Las Vegas tailback Ashton Jeanty, which seems generous in light of the Raiders not even pretending to try to outrush the Patriots in Week 1. Herbert’s superior preparation is shown by (-150) odds on the QB not throwing a pick.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.