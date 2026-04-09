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Man United is drawing about the same betting odds to beat Manchester City as Brentford's underdog bet to defeat Chelsea. That sort of parallel would normally be called a slight to the Red Devils, but today, those (+360) odds on an upset are something for United's supporters to feel excited for.

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What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code offer gives you instant house funds to place unlimited winning wagers, starting with this midday's Manchester derby between Man City and visiting Man United.

Man United's (+360) moneyline odds to win today's Manchester derby may not look all that sexy. But as the gala contest gets set to kick off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on NBC and Universo, such a live underdog's betting line is representative of Man City not looking quite as invincible as it once did.

United has appeared to be a snakebitten team at the start of the EFL's new cycle. The Red Devils outplayed Arsenal for much of an 0-1 debut defeat, couldn't get out of their own way in a draw with Fulham, and needed a combination of a Burnley own-goal and a late penalty tally to prevail 3-2 in what ought to have been a Round 3 mismatch against the Clarets. In between, MUFC was humiliated - and eliminated - by Grimsby Town in a crazy EFL Cup contest.

So, why the tighter-than-usual odds on Man City (-150) for a home game, even if it's a derby? Trends sharks will point out that United hasn't lost to City in four straight matchups across competitions.

Moreover, Sky Blues are also off to a sluggish start in Premier League play, having fallen to Tottenham and Brighton in a pair of rare consecutive losses for Pep Guardiola's side.

It may be good or bad for Manchester City that its favored odds seem to rely on one striker - Erling Haaland - way more than usual.

Haaland is the match's only minus-odds pick to score at least one goal at (-135) bet365 prices, but what's eye-catching is the wide berth between Haaland's bet and bet365's next-closest pick, sitting at a weak (+195) on Omar Marmoush of City.

Benjamin Šeško is a (+230) wager to score for Manchester United after helping to lead Team Slovakia's senior men to a stunning upset of Germany in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

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