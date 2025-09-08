It's going to be 67 degrees and clear at sundown, with a very light wind. That doesn't sound like an NFL kickoff at Soldier Field in Chicago, but the so-called "Windy City" doesn't have favorable conditions or a favoring point spread at bet365 as Monday Night Football's 2025 debut.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

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How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

NFL speculators can claim today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently reside in the legal betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the simple steps below to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Choose up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $300 bonus offer Register for your new sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 toward either sportsbook bonus offer Your first bet safety net offer needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

If it happens that you lose your first bet, registering clients who've chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. Should your first investment score with a win, you earn the winning payoff, and keep your first investment.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 sportsbook sign-up bonus code can be used to make house-money gambling picks on tonight's NFL pigskin game in Chicago, featuring the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

The Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears for a Monday Night Football game with tight betting lines on ABC at 8:15 p.m. EST. However, those tight lines - currently in favor of the visiting Vikings by (-2) points or less on the spread - reflect pessimism in each team's prospects in this year's NFC North. The Bears and Vikings are the two lowest-ranked futures picks to win their division.

Chicago and Minnesota don't have proven starting quarterbacks. NFL odds are driven by the known commodity of an effective QB, or the lack of one, causing tonight's MNF point-total line to sit at a modest O/U (43.5) points at bet365 sportsbook. Minnesota's young signal-caller J.J. McCarthy, across from Chicago's Caleb Williams, have drawn almost identical prop betting odds.

The Minnesota Vikings have been far more successful than Chicago over the past several years. But the Norsemen are in a time of transition. The one supreme weapon that the Twin Cities can boast of is WR Justin Jefferson, the SEC product who has become one of The Shield's most reliable prop betting options. Jefferson is a (+115) bet365 wager to score at least one touchdown tonight.

One set of betting lines does seem to contradict Chicago's underdog line to win, and that's D'Andre Swift's (+135) odds to score a TD, which rival the betting numbers of Jefferson in the same player proposition. Bookmakers usually prefer the superior rushing team to win, especially when each starting signal-caller is only predicted to throw for about O/U (220) yards in the contest.

The Bears and Vikings are only forecast to score O/U (22) points in the first half.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $300 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KS, KY, IN, LA, MD, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $300 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.