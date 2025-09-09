Fear not, Mohamed Salah is making appearances with the Egypt Men's National Team as it tries to qualify for North America 2026. But the betting odds sure don't hint at a matchup with Salah in it today. Why is Egypt only a slight favorite over Burkina Faso in today's bet365 sportsbook odds?

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Legal soccer gamblers can claim bet365 bonus offer if they are currently living in the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

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What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Today's bet365 sportsbook bonus code allows you to pick winning markets with house cash on a CAF sanctioned North America 2026 qualifying contest between Egypt and Burkina Faso.

Rarely has there been such a disparity in a team's headlines and its betting odds. Egypt is all smiles on the football pitch, enjoying a five-point lead in its CAF qualification group for the World Cup in North America.

Mohamed Salah is breaking more records. Everything is in control except for a genuinely wacky line of (+144) on Egypt to defeat host Burkina Faso on ESPN at noon EST.

Wait, what's that betting line about? Burkina Faso deserves a ton of respect for focusing on a dark-horse 2026 World Cup bid, even to the detriment of other appearances, and storming through its qualification schedule to arrive in second place in Group A at this late stage.

But today's host Étalons are still lightweights compared to a team bearing Liverpool's greatest modern striker.

Circumstances are the secret behind the weird odds. Burkina Faso can celebrate a (+195) line to beat Egypt, if nothing else, having fallen 2-1 at the feet of the Pharaohs in World Cup qualification this summer.

However, the fact that Egypt is already celebrating a probable Group A crown is what sportsbooks think could spark Burkina Faso, by value a (+750) underdog, to an upset win.

Bookmakers are nervous to put out individual player-prop odds on the kickoff, given how limited that Salah and other starting-11 workhorses' contributions may be in midday's match.

Since the home team still wants as many victories as possible in the cycle, look out for pregame prop-betting enthusiasm for forwards Dango Ouattara and Bertrand Traoré of the Premier League.

Who are the oddsmakers confident in, on what could be a sappy-but-squirrely day for Egypt's effort? Perhaps the answer is "no one and nothing," except Egypt's likelihood of being in the next World Cup.

GK Mohamed El Shenawy is a conservative (+155)bet to record a clean sheet against Burkina Faso. He might not be expected to play at all if Egypt's backup goaltenders weren't bereft of seasoning.

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.