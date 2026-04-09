MLB's stretch run may be its own mini-marathon to 162 games played, but the Philadelphia Phillies are interested in locking down the NL East regular season crown before there are single-digit ball games left on the slate. Find the odds for the Mets-Phillies' third of four games on scroll below.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

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How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Today's bet365 bonus is available to soccer speculators who live in the legal sportsbook gambling states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Use the simple process below to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Choose up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $300 bonus offer Register for your new account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of $10 or more for either offer Your "first bet safety net" needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Clients who've chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses if they lose their first wager.

Should your first bet score with a win, you score the promised winning payoff from the sports betting book, and keep the first deposit in addition.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code offers a bonus stake for betting on a Philadelphia Phillies versus New York Mets divisional battle, with the Phils favored to put even more of a damper on NYC's playoff hopes.

The odds on MLB teams fluctuate wildly based on daily starting pitchers. That's why it's notable if a series' betting odds work out just the way the standings would imply they might, not to mention a hot streak of wins in the rivalry.

Philadelphia's (-181) odds to beat New York today, in the penultimate contest of a four game Phillies-Mets marathon, are about where a casual fan would put them.

Philly is an expensive (+125) Run Line bet to beat the Mets by 2+ runs on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 6:45 p.m. EST this evening.

The Phillies have won the first two games of a critical NL East tilt convincingly, holding the Mets to just five hits in a 1-0 shutout prior to last night's blowout win.

Philadelphia's starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez is a (-130) favorite over visiting SP Clay Holmes of New York in bet365's Five Innings markets. The ball game has a low Vegas total of O/U (8) runs.

Look for a potential morning rush of bets on the "Over" total runs at the sportsbook's current line, not based on the typical "recreational" high-side gambling for a marquee broadcast, but on each starting pitcher's dodgy recent performances.

Sánchez was dinged around by the rival Metropolitans in an outing three starts ago, while Holmes is looking frigid with a 4.32 ERA in his last seven starts.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.