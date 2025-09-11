There were recent times in the Washington versus Green Bay rivalry in which the game pitted weakness against weakness. In tonight's game, each 1-0 team is coming in with the rep of a potential powerhouse of the NFL season. Catch today's betting preview of a TNF kickoff at Lambeau Field.

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Your bet365 bonus code may be used to bet on tonight's Thursday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers with free funds from a boosted sign-up stake.

It's a battle of strength against strength, and as usual, NFL sportsbooks are deferring to one team's home-field advantage.

The Green Bay Packers are (-176) moneyline favorites over the Washington Commanders in tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup in the National Football Conference. FOX and NBC will share regional coverage of the NFC contest at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

Washington has beaten Green Bay in three of the last five head-to-head meetings. This year, the Commanders look even more dangerous as a prime-time opponent after making a run to the NFC Championship Game behind a series of breakout performances from QB Jayden Daniels.

But the Packers are in fine form this summer, coming in off a smothering defensive effort versus Detroit.

Green Bay's quarterback Jordan Love is just clipping Daniels in tonight's prop betting speculation, drawing balanced odds at O/U (226.5) passing yards against O/U (225.5) yards predicted for the Commanders' QB.

Monday night's game was a ragged, sloppy duel of young quarterbacks in Minnesota and Chicago, but there's reason to believe TNF's contest will be a crisper one.

Watch out for defensive player-props on Thursday Night Football after the teams' punishing displays of defense in Week 1. The free-roving tackler Bobby Wagner is a (+110) prop bet to get double-digit tackles for the Washington Commanders this evening.

However, he's also getting bested in player-prop action by Green Bay CB Carrington Valentine at (+105) on the same total.

Green Bay is a pricey (-420) bet365 futures pick to make the NFC postseason.

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