bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Claim $1000 in Sign-Up Bonuses for Espanyol vs Mallorca - 09/15

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

La Liga’s standings and its betting odds don’t seem to match. Espanyol is not garnering minus-odds to win this afternoon’s bout with visiting Mallorca, even though the former team is soaring in the table while Mallorca looks for its first win. Will the game match the odds?

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer

La Liga fans can claim their bet365 bonus if they live in any of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim the bet365 promo code offer:

Pick up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $200 bonus offer Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

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New users who select the safety net bonus offer will have their stake matched up to $1000 in bonuses if their first bet loses. If the bet wins, users get the profits from the win, and keep their first deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be applied to any of today’s soccer matchups, including La Liga’s fracas between unbeaten Espanyol and a Mallorca club still chasing its first win of the 2025-26 cycle.

Today's La Liga match up show bookmakers don’t just expect low-rent teams to revert to form. They expect some in-form teams to lose their momentum too, beginning with Espanyol (+120) against only a (+240) underdog from Mallorca, despite the latter visiting team’s 0-1-2 mark.

Espanyol brings an unbeaten record in three matches into today’s contest, set to begin at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN Deportes. The Periquitos began La Liga’s new cycle with a tremendous 2-1 triumph over Atlético Madrid, rallying from an 0-1 deficit to out-shoot the Colchoneros and win on a second-half tally from Pere Milla, a (+240) bet to bag his third goal of the season today.

So, what do the tight betting markets at bet365 see in Mallorca? Los Piratas only made 13 La Liga opponents walk the plank last season while losing 16 times in league play. Mallorca lost its last match at Espanyol by a 2-1 score last October. However, today’s “live” underdog was lively, dominating most of the match.

Mallorca also pierced Real in a one-goal loss on 9/30. Mallorca’s striker Vedat Muriqi leads the visitors’ goal scoring proposition markets at bet365 with a (+225) line to score against Espanyol. His player-prop odds are surpassed by the Periquitos strikers Javi Puado (+162) and Kike Garcia (+186). The match’s Over/Under gambling action trending on numbers like O/U (2) is a reason why no forwards from either team are close to even-odds.

Further illustrating the oddsmakers’ perceived parity between today’s La Liga foes, Espanyol and Mallorca have identical (+2500) futures odds to finish top-four on Spain’s table this season, despite the former club’s head start in points. Even good teams can be “minnows” in a slate’s early days.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

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* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.