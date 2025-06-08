bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Thunder-Pacers Game2 of the NBA Finals

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 or $1000 in bonuses ahead of the Thunder-Pacers game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Indiana Pacers shocked Oklahoma City with a one-point upset win in Game 1. Why did bet365 put such a wide spread on the OKC Thunder to romp over the fast-paced Pacers in Game 2?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Tyrese Haliburton is the hero of Indiana's fans, but there's a lesser-known cager with attractive player-prop odds for Game 2 in OKC. Read onward for the latest lines on Sunday's contest.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

This weekend's bet365 bonus is available to NBA Finals speculators who live in the legal U.S. sportsbook stages of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Here’s how you can claim your bet365 promo:

Pick up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for an account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

With bet265's safety net offer, if the first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits from the win, and keep the original investment.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

Your bet365 bonus code offers house funds for this Sunday night's world championship clash in OKC, when the Indiana Pacers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

This Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Final at Paycom Center tips off on ESPN and ABC at 8 p.m. EST. Given the way Las Vegas has handicapped the betting odds for this weekend's rematch, you would think that oddsmakers didn't even watch Indiana's comeback 111-110 victory on Thursday.

OKC is an (-11) point spread favorite, with a moneyline that's pushing (-600) in price, and pushing all gamblers away save for parlay-sharks. The game's O/U line of (227.5) doesn't reach the number of Game 1's forecasted point total, even though both offenses let go of chances to take over the first meeting, and despite the lack of a fouling-game ending that can add 20-30 points to a score.

Such lowered O/U lines reflect OKC's reputation as being the league's top defensive team. But in a sloppy Game 1, the Thunder's only bright spot was the hosts' ability to keep Indiana's fast break from breaking out. Indiana turned the ball over about 20 times in the opening half of Game 1, and Game 2's odds simply fly in the face of Oklahoma City's failure to take advantage on home hardwood.

OKC's odds to win, and bring the 2025 NBA Finals to a 1-1 deadlock, are inspired in-part by what will have to be a total organizational focus on winning Game 2 on behalf of the Thunder. Indiana would be the team more likely to make lineup compromises on Sunday. But on the contrary, the Pacers' five-game win over another #1 seed in Cleveland was given lots of chances to turn the Cavaliers' way by sportsbooks, as were the Boston Celtics always favored over New York.

You won't be surprised to learn that the league MVP rules prop betting for Sunday's Game 2 after scoring another tremendous 38 points in the NBA Finals' opener. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is at odds of (-115) to score another 35+ points according to bet365. Haliburton is just a (+170) bet to score 20+ points. Pacers power forward Obi Toppin has attractive (-130) proposition odds to hit double-digits.

Lightning has struck the OKC Thunder's previously great Series Price odds to win their first NBA championship, with the 0-1 scenario going into Game 2 leading to a reduced (-330) betting line.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

