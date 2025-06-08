BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code: Get $1000+ for OKC Thunder-Pacers with GOALMAX1500

The BetMGM NBA Finals promo code, GOALMAX1500, lets players claim $1000+ in bonuses ahead of the OKC Thunder and Pacers game 2 tonight.

The NBA Finals have already provided an unbelievable comeback, and Game 2 on Sunday promises to be a dogfight in the best-of-seven series. BetMGM is picking you up at midcourt with two special offers available for first-time players:

Indiana stunned Oklahoma City on a last-second shot, stealing a win after trailing for all but one second of the game.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s a guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Insert the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1500 when creating your account. Write in your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

NBA Finals Game 2 Preview: Indiana Pacers @ Oklahoma City Thunder (Sunday, June 8th - 8:00pm EDT)

The Game 2 moneyline has the OKC Thunder -600 and Indiana +425 in the aftermath of Game 1, but that’s likely to change as the enormity of what happened in the first game sinks in. The current spread gives a generous -11.5 to the Pacers, with the over/under estimate at 227.5. ABC is again televising the game, with streaming by Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu+ Live TV.

Oklahoma City has to be shaken by what happened in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. They dominated the first half and were up by 12 heading into the locker room. They expanded their lead to as much as 15 after the break.

But the Indiana Pacers are relentless, and have twice come back from 20-point deficits in the playoffs. Hitting key three pointers, led by forward Obi Toppin’s 5, they narrowed the lead to 4 points with under six minutes to go.

The ball was in the hands of OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a shot that would have likely clinched the win for OKC. But despite his 38 points in the game, he missed a short one in the lane, and the Indiana Pacers came storming down the court. With just a tick left, Tyrese Haliburton who played a largely quiet game, hit the game-winning 3-pointer, giving Indiana a 111-110 victory after a meaningless throw-in with 0.1 left by OKC.

Game 2 is a challenge to MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He’s -118 to score more than 34.5 points in the over/under totals. He has the ball in his hands most of the time and a mission to bring his team back. He’s +325 to have a double-double in the next game.

The Thunder’s Jalen Williams had an inefficient shooting night in Game 1, going 6-19 and was not a factor in most of the game. He’s -105 to go over or under 21.5 in Game 2, with forward Chet Holmgren -115 to go over or under 14.5 in the coming match.

For the Pacers, Haliburton redeemed what was a mostly mediocre game with his last-second winning shot. He’s -125 to go for more than 16.5 points, with running mate Pascal Siakim also -125 to go over or under 18.5 points.

More info on BetMGM’s Promo Code

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET

