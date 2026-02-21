bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for 76ers vs Pelicans NBA & EPL

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 2/21/2026

Friday’s action delivers a compelling double feature across basketball and soccer. The Philadelphia 76ers host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET in a matchup that could carry major weight in the Eastern and Western Conference races, with star power and playoff positioning on the line.

EPL—Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Feb 21, 3:00 PM ET

Manchester City come into this Premier League fixture as clear favorites and will be well motivated to win this game to reduce the gap between them and the top of the table Arsenal to just 2 points.

The Cityzens have been strong at the Etihad this season, and though Newcastle are riding high from their midweek Champions League victory, expect them to be brought back to earth by Pep Guardiola’s superior side. Also, the totals markets lean toward Over 2.5 goals given City’s firepower and Newcastle’s propensity to concede in open play.

For added value, consider City −1 on the handicap and look at scorer markets if Pep Guardiola’s key forwards start, though Newcastle’s defensive resilience under pressure makes the tie worth considering at least.

NBA—Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans, Feb 21, 7:00 PM ET

The Pelicans (15-41) welcome the 76ers (30-24) to the Smoothie King Center in a cross-conference clash after the All-Star break. The 76ers are the favorites in this game and should beat the beleaguered Pelicans pretty easily.

Led by Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging a career-high 28.9 PPG and 6.8 APG, and a deep supporting cast that includes standout Rookie VJ Edgecomb, the 76ers are 57% likely to win this match according to analytics.

Also, Pelicans leading scorer Trey Murphy is out of this one, and the scoring load will fall to rookies Derrik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. If you are inclined towards prop bets, the over on Andre Drummond’s rebounding line should be in play, as Joel Embiid is out for this game.

