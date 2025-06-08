bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Spain vs Portugal in the UEFA Nations League Final

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of the UEFA Nations League action today.

Spain is favored at even-odds to beat Portugal in today's Nations League Final. La Roja is an even more glowing favorite to lift the trophy. But a match against Portugal comes with "FIFA 2018" memories, and that contest's greatest striker is in fine form to lead Portugal's upset bid.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Score with today's bet365 bonus offer if you reside in any of the USA's growing list of legal betting states, now including AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Go with these easy steps to claim bet365's promo code offer:

Choose from offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for a new bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALMAX Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

Clients who've chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses if they lose their first wager. Should your first bet score with a win, you score the winning payoff from the sports betting book, and keep your first investment.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code can be used to pick winners in a pair of soccer's medal games today, including the Nations League Final this afternoon, to be preceded by a France vs Germany consolation bout.

How much of France's comeback bid in the Nations League semi-final was Les Bleus, and how much of it was Spain dropping its guard? That question will loom over Sunday's final between Spain and Portugal, and the bronze medal match with France and Germany on Fox Sports 1 at 9 a.m. EST.

Germany's moneyline odds to win bronze without a tiebreaker are (+150), slightly better than France's (+170). Prop bettors will probably be less shy of Kylian Mbappé's previously dull odds to score a goal or more on Sunday, following the phenom's penalty-kick goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss.

Spain and Portugal will meet for 2025's Nations League title at Allianz Arena in Munich this Sunday, set to kick off at 3 p.m. EST on Fox Sports 1. Given just how many world-attraction matches have gone squirrely on the scoresheet this spring, a Spain-Portugal battle with Ronaldo playing can't help but remind spectators of 2018's seminal FIFA World Cup contest in Sochi, in which CR7 electrified the globe with a hat trick and an iconic "ear whistler" free-kick goal during an eventual 3-3 draw.

Nations League organizers couldn't have been pleased with how Spain's semi-final ended. La Roja qualified for the Nations League Final with sloppy form which included an own-goal, occurring once Spain built a 5-2 lead and turned lackadaisical. Portugal's triumph over Germany on Wednesday was clinical by contrast. But it's the Spanish with a (+105) bet365 favorite's line to win the event's final.

Strangely, the loose vibe of this week's matches hasn't affected a standard O/U (2.5) total goals market on the Spain-Portugal contest for gold. Perhaps users remember "3-3" quite well enough, but they still won't bet on a shootout. The Nations League could be just prestigious enough for its final round to match the intensity of the UCL semis, in which previously lax defenders tighten down.

UEFA Nations League Final goal-scorer odds were not available at press time. Lamine Yamal, a teen sensation who scored a brace for Spain on Thursday, is a name to follow in bet365's player picks.

