Bears vs 49ers Predictions - Sunday Night Football Picks & Odds

Both the Chicago Bears (11-4) and San Francisco 49ers (11-4, -3) clinched playoff berths last Sunday. So, in tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup, they’re playing for seeding. Over 52.5 points (-110) is an interesting pick, as neither defense is particularly strong.

Bears vs 49ers Predictions - 8:20pm EST - 12/28

DJ Moore Anytime TD Scorer @ +125

Caleb Williams Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ -120

Over 52.5 Points @ -110

Bears vs 49ers Odds

Spread: 49ers -3 (-115)

49ers -3 (-115) Moneyline: Bears (+144), 49ers (-172)

Bears (+144), 49ers (-172) Total: O/U 52.5 (-110)

Bears vs 49ers Picks

Moore Making Moves - DJ Moore Anytime TD Scorer (+120)

Chicago Bears wideout DJ Moore has been the beneficiary of some recent injuries in the wide receiver room. Rome Odunze has missed the last three games with a foot injury, and he looks unlikely to play tonight.

Meanwhile, Luther Burden isn’t fully healthy and missed the 22-16 comeback win against the Packers last Saturday night. As a result, Moore has caught three touchdown passes over the previous two games. He’ll also be a TD threat tonight against an average 49ers pass defense.

Five of Moore’s six touchdown catches this season have come in the last five games. He’s had two multi-TD games during that time as well.

Moore’s targets have remained relatively consistent throughout the season, but he’s gotten more red zone opportunities with other receivers out. You can take DJ Moore to score on Sunday Night Football at +120 odds.

Bears vs 49ers Prediction 1: D.J. Moore Anytime TD Scorer @ +120

Williams Willing Bears - Caleb Williams Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-120)

For the second time in his career, second-year Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three consecutive games. While Williams still struggles with accuracy, he has improved drastically this season and has manned six game-winning drives.

That includes last weekend’s overtime win over the Packers. Now, the Bears are coming up against a 49ers defense that has managed the fewest sacks in the NFL. They also pressure opposing QBs at the lowest clip in the league.

With time to make plays, Williams and the Bears should be able to drive down the field consistently. Only five teams have given up more passing touchdowns than the Niners this season, and Williams could easily get a pair, or more, tonight.

Bears vs 49ers Prediction 2: Caleb Williams Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ -120

Defense Optional on SNF - Over 52.5 Points (-110)

San Francisco’s last two games have finished with 61 or more points. The Niners, led by QB Brock Purdy, have put up 37 points per game over their previous three games. Purdy is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league, and he’ll have to live up to that billing tonight.

The Bears have managed an NFL-best +1.4 turnover margin per game. If Purdy and the Niners take care of the ball, they shouldn’t have any issues lighting up the scoreboard.

While they did score a season-best 48 points on Monday Night Football, the Niners also allowed a Philip Rivers-led Colts team to score 27 points. Heading into this Sunday Night Football game, the Bears have scored 20+ points in five straight games.

Given neither team has anything close to resembling an elite defense, go with over 52.5 points (-110).

Bears vs 49ers Prediction 3: Over 52.5 Points @ -110 with FanDuel

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are on a five-game winning streak ahead of tonight’s Sunday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears. Since Week 11, the Niners have averaged an NFL-best 34.4 points per game.