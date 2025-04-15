Our football expert offers his Aston Villa vs PSG predictions and betting tips, ahead of Tuesday’s Chapions League clash, at 3:00pm EDT (04/15).

Aston Villa vs PSG Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Aston Villa vs PSG

Double Chance - PSG or Draw & BTTS @ +109 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ -150 with bet365

Morgan Rogers 0.5+ Shots on Target @ +100 with bet365

PSG Advance in Style

Relentless attacking football is part of PSG’s DNA. Their frantic style means it’s unlikely they’ll come here to defend their lead.

We saw just how dangerous they can be in the first leg, and across two legs against Liverpool. Although they needed penalties to beat Liverpool, they did win at Anfield. They also completely dominated the first leg in Paris.

With the firepower PSG have going forward, it’s difficult to imagine them shifting away from that attacking mindset now.

As Villa chase goals to haul themselves back into the tie, PSG could exploit gaps the other way. Villa have no choice but to push forward - and it would be surprising if they weren’t to score.

Still, ending PSG’s four-match away winning run in this competition would be an even bigger surprise. Villa’s unbeaten Champions League home record this season makes double chance a safer bet.

Aston Villa vs PSG Bet 1: Double Chance - PSG or Draw & BTTS @ +109 with bet365

Villa’s All-Out Approach Could Spark Goals

The equation is straightforward for Aston Villa here - they have to win by at least two clear goals. To complete the comeback in regulation, they’ll have to do it by a margin of three.

Villa’s last two Champions League home games have seen an average of 4.5 goals per game. Their desperation for goals could lead to another entertaining affair.

To get back into the tie, they’ll need to take risks and push forward. That in turn leaves them susceptible to counterattacks. This plays into PSG’s hands, as they have scored 3+ goals in six of their last eight Champions League games.

The only exception in PSG’s last six away games was their second-leg match against Liverpool, which didn’t surpass 2.5 goals. Similarly, six of Villa’s last eight home games witnessed at least three goals in total.

Aston Villa vs PSG Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ -150 with bet365

Rogers Running Riot

Morgan Rogers has been on an absolute tear for Aston Villa in Europe—currently the club's highest goalscorer in the tourney, with four.

He has outclassed the likes of Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford and even Marco Asensio, and will continue to do so, set to start with Leon Bailey likely out with a knock.

So far he has been averaging 0.9 shots on target per continental game, this only slipping to 0.6 in his domestic efforts, as the bright European lights seem to suit the Englishman.

PSG will have their hands full with the Villans' other bagmen, as the aforementioned frontmen command much more presence.

This will work well for Rogers, allowing him to come free and test Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

Morgan Rogers 0.5+ Shots on Target @ +100 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Aston Villa and PSG meet again in the quarter-final second leg after a short turnaround.

PSG won the first leg 3-1 and arrive with one foot already in the semi-final. However, Villa are hopeful they can still turn the tie around.

Villa’s defeat in Paris ended their seven-match winning run. They’re yet to be beaten at home in the Champions League this term. Still, they’ve yet to face a side of PSG’s calibre - and that record is under serious threat.

With the league title wrapped up, PSG could afford to rest key players at the weekend. All of their focus will be on this competition - one they’ve never won before. They’ve already shown they can win on English soil, having edged Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in the last round.

Probable Lineups for Aston Villa vs PSG

Aston Villa Expected Lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Disasi, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, Rashford, Rogers, Asensio, Watkins

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia