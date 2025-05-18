Arsenal vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Recent History Favours the Visitors

Our soccer expert offers his Arsenal vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash, at 11:30am EDT (05/18).

Arsenal vs Newcastle Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Newcastle

Double chance - Newcastle/ Draw @ -125 with bet365

Both Teams to Score - No @ +120 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Anthony Gordon @ +475 with BetMGM

A Depleted Arsenal

With a growing list of injuries at Arsenal, Mikel Merino will miss out on a chance to play against his former loan team after receiving two yellow cards and a red one last weekend.

Jurien Timber and Declan Rice weren’t part of the squad last time out, so their availability for the weekend is uncertain. Also, Leandro Trossard left Anfield with a hamstring issue, further weakening Arteta’s squad.

With a far from strong Arsenal side set to feature in an end-of-season clash, Newcastle are strong favourites to get the points they need on Sunday.

It’s worth noting the Magpies have won four of the last five head-to-heads across all competitions. However, their last league visit to the Emirates ended in a 4-1 defeat.

Eddie Howe’s squad remain largely intact. Knowing that a victory will propel them to second place, they’re well-positioned to avoid defeat in the Premier League’s penultimate weekend.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Newcastle/ Draw @ -125 with bet365

Newcastle’s Resistance

All signs point to both teams scoring on Sunday. 61% of Arsenal’s home league games ended as such; however, other circumstances influence this prediction.

Despite having the best defence in the division, the North Londoners haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last four Premier League matches at the Emirates.

Their defence has been breached in the last five outings across all competitions. The lack of Gabriel’s partnership with Saliba is undoubtedly the primary cause for this porous defence in recent times.

In addition, Newcastle kept the Gunners at bay in four of their last five head-to-heads in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s lack of forward personnel, along with the absence of Merino and possibly Trossard, further strengthens our argument that only one side might score on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Betting Tip 2: Both Teams to Score - No @ +120 with bet365

Gordon’s Return to Scoring Form

Anthony Gordon’s goal contributions have dried up in the Premier League. He’s on a 12-game drought and hasn’t scored since the middle of January against Wolves.

Yet, the former Everton attacker has always been a thorn in Arsenal’s side. Gordon scored in his previous two appearances against the Gunners, both in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

He also netted the controversial winner against the London side when they visited St James’ Park in late 2023, a goal that needed three VAR checks to be confirmed.

Three goals in his last five clashes with Arsenal make him a prime candidate to disrupt the home defence again this Sunday.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Anthony Gordon @ +475 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Although Arsenal fought back from a 2-0 first-half deficit to rescue a point at Anfield last weekend, there were signs of a potential collapse for Mikel Arteta’s side.

They were cut through easily in the first period, and with more players on the sidelines for the Gunners, it seems like their season is winding down.

Still, they need points to secure a top-five position to qualify for the Champions League next season. Therefore, it’s vital they get a positive result this Sunday.

Newcastle, meanwhile, enter this fixture knowing they have a realistic chance of securing European football next term.

A win for the Magpies would see them leapfrog the Gunners into second place, which will be a major achievement for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Toon are aware of their strong recent record against the hosts. They will be confident of securing the maximum number of points at the Emirates Stadium.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Newcastle

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Nwaneri, Martinelli

Newcastle Expected Lineup: Pope, Schar, Botman, Burn, Murphy, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Livramento, Barnes, Gordon, Isak