5 anytime goalscorer picks for this week’s World Cup qualifiers

We expect a lot of goals to be scored across the World Cup qualifiers this month, but where can the value be found?

Anytime goalscorers for WCQs Odds Alexander Isak vs Switzerland +140 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Republic of Ireland -188 Nick Woltemade vs Luxembourg -150 Giacomo Raspadori vs Estonia +105 Mika Biereth vs Belarus -120

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Anytime goalscorers in World Cup qualifying

So far, 18 nations know they’ll be participating at the tournament next summer, but lots of places remain up for grabs. We could see a number of teams take a step closer to booking their seat on the plane this month, and there are set to be plenty of goals.

We’ve taken a look through some of the matches that are due to take place over the next week, and picked out some likely scorers. There are youngsters, in-form attackers and one old hand in particular who could find the net. Current top scorer, Almoez Ali of Qatar, is unlikely to be overtaken at this point in time.

Alexander Isak vs Switzerland

He’s still waiting for his first Premier League goal for Liverpool, but Isak’s quality is undoubted. The Swede has got seven goals and assists in his last seven matches at international level, and will have Switzerland in his sights. After picking up just one point from their opening two qualifiers, Blågult will be desperate for their first win.

Sweden have home advantage on their side, and don’t often lose in their own backyard. Jon Dahl Tomasson is counting on both Isak and Viktor Gyokeres to step up, and both have the potential to do so. We’re backing the former to be the one to do so.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Republic of Ireland

He may be approaching his 41st birthday, but Ronaldo still knows where the back of the net is. He’s got five goals in six Al-Nassr games this season, and he’s scored six in his last five for Portugal. The legendary Portuguese attacker is also now just nine away from hitting 150 international goals - something never achieved by a male footballer.

The former Real Madrid man’s hunger for goals is unlike many, and the Irish will be worried about the threat he poses. Given his form for both club and country, you wouldn’t put it past him adding to his tally in Lisbon.

Nick Woltemade vs Luxembourg

The Germans have had a rocky start to qualifying, although they did manage to bounce back from their defeat to Slovakia by beating Northern Ireland. Newcastle’s big striker is still waiting for his first goal for Die Mannschaft, but with Luxembourg’s backline, he’ll be confident in Cologne. Les Lions Rouges are without a win so far in Group A.

The striker will be late joining the team in Germany due to the flu, but is likely to be fine for Friday. After scoring four in six games for the Magpies, he’s in solid form and could be a real handful for the visitors.

Giacomo Raspadori vs Estonia

Raspadori hasn’t made a huge impact for Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season, but he has done well in the Champions League. The 25-year-old is, however, in strong form at national level, with three goals and two assists in three games. He is actually the highest-scoring Azzurri player in the current squad, with 11 for his country.

The Italians put five past Estonia the last time they met, and three of them were either scored or assisted by the Atletico man - despite him playing just 23 minutes. Whether used as a substitute or a starter, Raspadori is sure to be a constant threat to the Estonian defence.

Mika Biereth vs Belarus

Biereth’s outrageous form from last season hasn’t quite continued into 2025/26, but the threat he poses is obvious. He’s only scored one in nine games for Monaco up to now, but will be relishing the chance to face a leaky Belarusian backline. Belarus have conceded seven in their last two WCQs, and it’s the perfect chance for Biereth to get back in the goals.

Rasmus Hojlund may be preferred as a starter due to his recent Napoli form, but that doesn’t rule Biereth out. He can cause big problems even off the bench. The former Arsenal man will be eager to get his season started properly, potentially at the expense of The White Wings.