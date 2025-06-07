Get three Andorra vs England predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Saturday’s 12:00pm EDT World Cup Qualifier (06/07/2025).

Best Bets for Andorra vs England

4-6 Goals Scored in 90 mins @ -110 with bet365

England (-4) Spread @ +175 with bet365

Second half with the most goals @ -105 with bet365

A game for goals

England are on a good run at the moment - they've won all five of their recent matches and kept four consecutive clean sheets. Tuchel is still figuring things out after taking over from Gareth Southgate, but he has plenty of talent at his disposal. Given the opposition, he might choose to experiment a little in this one - especially in attack.

The Three Lions have some serious firepower, and their German manager can have a first look at Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer in this one. They both missed the wins over Albania and Latvia, and have a chance to shine in Barcelona. With Harry Kane leading the line, there’s always an opportunity to score plenty.

Andorra have only kept three clean sheets in their last 25 matches, so they are expected to struggle. England have scored four or more in all of their last three meetings with Tricolors.

A comfortable afternoon for England

It’s difficult to imagine Andorra breaching the England backline, especially given the quality of the visitors’ attackers. These two sides have met six times in their history, and the Andorrans are yet to score a single goal. The Three Lions, meanwhile, have scored 25 - that’s an average of 4.1 per game.

With players eager to impress Tuchel early into his tenure as manager, you’d expect plenty of intent going forward. Whoever the German chooses will be too much for the hosts’ backline to contain for too long. With the lack of goals from the home side, a comfortable win should be on the cards.

You can probably take your pick on the goalscorer front. There will be plenty out there capable of finding the back of the net.

Could the floodgates open?

Games like this often see the stronger team struggling to break through early on, only for the floodgates to open later on. This could very well be the scenario in this match-up, especially with the quality that England have on the bench. The second half may well be the more exciting of the two.

Since 2006, the Three Lions have scored more goals in the second half than the first in five of their six meetings against Andorra. On top of that, six of their last seven matches across all competitions have had higher-scoring second halves, regardless of the result. The Three Lions might start quickly, but that’s not how they typically play.

The hosts will aim to keep things tight for as long as possible, but they won’t be able to hold out forever.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

There is absolutely no question about who the favourites are for this one, and England’s impressive form doesn’t help Andorra’s case. Thomas Tuchel’s side head to Barcelona, with the main focus on how many goals the Three Lions will score. The visitors will be eager to maintain their perfect start to World Cup qualifying.

The Andorrans lost to Latvia and Albania in their opening WCQ games, and face a big challenge against England. They’ve won only three games in the last three years, and one of them was against San Marino. It could be a long night for them at RCDE Stadium.

Probable Lineups for Andorra vs England

Andorra Expected Lineup: Alvarez, Borra, San Nicolas, Garcia, Olivera, Garcia, Rubio, Babot, Rebes, Cervos, Rosas

England Expected Lineup: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Guehi, Lewis-Skelly, Bellingham, Rice, Saka, Palmer, Eze, Kane