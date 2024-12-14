This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Eagles versus Steelers 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) square off, it won't just be about Pennsylvania bragging rights—it's a battle to solidify themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

The Steelers got their revenge on the Cleveland Browns just two weeks after a surprising loss to their divisional rivals. Back on home turf, Pittsburgh delivered a strong performance, with the defense stepping up in style and the offense piecing together some impressive drives. With one more victory, the Steelers can officially punch their ticket to the postseason. Looking ahead, Pittsburgh faces a challenging stretch to close out the regular season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DateSunday, December 15
Kick-off Time4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT
VenueLincoln Financial Field
LocationPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 825 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 826 (NE)

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Jalen Hurts continues to showcase his dual-threat abilities. The Eagles quarterback has accumulated 2,602 passing yards this season, placing him 20th in the league rankings. He has an impressive 68.3% completion percentage with a 16-to-5 TD-INT ratio. Hurts’ impact on the ground is equally significant, as he’s tallied 544 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, with the unstoppable “tush push” frequently coming into play in short-yardage situations.

Philadelphia’s rushing game has been bolstered by Saquon Barkley, who recently shattered the Eagles' single-season rushing record. Barkley now sits at 1,643 yards with 11 touchdowns, cementing his place as a strong MVP contender.

In the receiving department, A.J. Brown has been a key contributor, amassing 836 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith has added 553 yards and five scores, proving to be another reliable target in Philadelphia’s high-powered offense.

Eagles injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
M. GarnerCornerbackQuestionableHamstring
L. ClarkTackleInjured ReserveUndisclosed
J. CarterDefensive TackleQuestionableUndisclosed
J. RossWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
T. JacksonDefensive EndQuestionableUndisclosed
B. HuffDefensive EndInjured ReserveWrist
D. GoedertTight EndInjured ReserveKnee
M. GoodrichCornerbackQuestionableHamstring
J. BradberryCornerbackInjured ReserveLower Leg
D. SlayCornerbackQuestionableKnee
J. JonesWide ReceiverQuestionableConcussion
R. JohnsonTackleQuestionableUndisclosed
D. AllenWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
D. McMahonOffensive LinemanInactiveCoach's Decision
B. CoveyWide ReceiverOutNeck
B. VanSumerenLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee
B. GrahamDefensive EndInjured ReserveTriceps

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,784 yards this season, completing passes at an efficient 64.8% rate. The veteran quarterback has maintained a solid 12-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Unlike the more mobile Justin Fields, Wilson hasn’t relied heavily on his legs, recording just 44 rushing yards so far.

The Steelers’ ground attack is led by Najee Harris, who has racked up 877 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Harris has been in fine form, finding the end zone in each of his last two contests. Through the air, the team will miss wide receiver George Pickens, who has hauled in 55 receptions for 850 yards and three touchdowns but is sidelined with an injury. Tight end Pat Freiermuth has also been a reliable option, contributing 50 catches for 470 yards and five scores.

Steelers injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
C. HolcombLinebackerPhysically unable to performKnee
D. PeralesLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee
C. JohnstonPunterInjured ReserveKnee
N. HerbigGuardInjured ReserveShoulder
R. WilsonWide ReceiverInjured ReserveHamstring
P. WilsonLinebackerQuestionableFoot
L. LeeDefensive TackleInjured ReserveCalf
R. WattsDefensive BackInjured ReserveUndisclosed
T. WattLinebackerQuestionableKnee - ACL
L. OgunjobiDefensive TackleOutGroin
T. FautanuOffensive TackleInjured ReserveKneecap
D. ElliottSafetyOutHamstring
J. DanielsOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveAchilles
A. WattsDefensive TackleInjured ReserveShoulder
D. LealDefensive EndInjured ReserveNeck
M. AdamsDefensive TackleInjured ReserveKnee
A. AverettCornerbackQuestionableUndisclosed
C. HendersonCornerbackInjured ReserveNeck
M. WilliamsWide ReceiverQuestionableHamstring
Z. GilbertCornerbackOutUndisclosed
G. PickensWide ReceiverOutHamstring
C. AndersonOffensive TackleQuestionableGroin

