Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Eagles versus Steelers 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) square off, it won't just be about Pennsylvania bragging rights—it's a battle to solidify themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

The Steelers got their revenge on the Cleveland Browns just two weeks after a surprising loss to their divisional rivals. Back on home turf, Pittsburgh delivered a strong performance, with the defense stepping up in style and the offense piecing together some impressive drives. With one more victory, the Steelers can officially punch their ticket to the postseason. Looking ahead, Pittsburgh faces a challenging stretch to close out the regular season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Eagles will take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 825 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 826 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news & key players

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Jalen Hurts continues to showcase his dual-threat abilities. The Eagles quarterback has accumulated 2,602 passing yards this season, placing him 20th in the league rankings. He has an impressive 68.3% completion percentage with a 16-to-5 TD-INT ratio. Hurts’ impact on the ground is equally significant, as he’s tallied 544 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, with the unstoppable “tush push” frequently coming into play in short-yardage situations.

Philadelphia’s rushing game has been bolstered by Saquon Barkley, who recently shattered the Eagles' single-season rushing record. Barkley now sits at 1,643 yards with 11 touchdowns, cementing his place as a strong MVP contender.

In the receiving department, A.J. Brown has been a key contributor, amassing 836 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, DeVonta Smith has added 553 yards and five scores, proving to be another reliable target in Philadelphia’s high-powered offense.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Ross Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed B. Huff Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist D. Goedert Tight End Injured Reserve Knee M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. McMahon Offensive Lineman Inactive Coach's Decision B. Covey Wide Receiver Out Neck B. VanSumeren Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee B. Graham Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,784 yards this season, completing passes at an efficient 64.8% rate. The veteran quarterback has maintained a solid 12-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Unlike the more mobile Justin Fields, Wilson hasn’t relied heavily on his legs, recording just 44 rushing yards so far.

The Steelers’ ground attack is led by Najee Harris, who has racked up 877 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Harris has been in fine form, finding the end zone in each of his last two contests. Through the air, the team will miss wide receiver George Pickens, who has hauled in 55 receptions for 850 yards and three touchdowns but is sidelined with an injury. Tight end Pat Freiermuth has also been a reliable option, contributing 50 catches for 470 yards and five scores.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Watt Linebacker Questionable Knee - ACL L. Ogunjobi Defensive Tackle Out Groin T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Kneecap D. Elliott Safety Out Hamstring J. Daniels Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Achilles A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Leal Defensive End Injured Reserve Neck M. Adams Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Averett Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Undisclosed G. Pickens Wide Receiver Out Hamstring C. Anderson Offensive Tackle Questionable Groin

