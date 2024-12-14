Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions have already secured their playoff spots for the 2024 season, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown in Week 15. This contest is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the NFL weekend.
The Lions, playing on home turf, are narrow favorites, but the oddsmakers believe that MVP frontrunner Josh Allen and the Bills are well-equipped to spring a surprise on Sunday. The Bills find themselves trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by two games in the AFC standings after a Week 14 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Meanwhile, the Lions are riding an 11-game winning streak, solidifying their reputation as one of the NFL's elite teams and a top contender for the Super Bowl. Their most recent victory came in a nail-biter against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, where head coach Dan Campbell's bold fourth-down decision paved the way for a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills: Date and kick-off time
The Lions will take on the Bills in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills team news & key players
Detroit Lions team news
Quarterback Jared Goff has been the engine of Detroit’s offense, passing for 3,265 yards and 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He boasts a remarkable 72.4% completion rate and averages 8.6 yards per attempt. His favorite targets include Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has caught 81 passes for 863 yards and nine touchdowns, and Jameson Williams, who has 39 receptions for 710 yards and four scores.
The Lions’ rushing attack is equally formidable, led by second-year sensation Jahmyr Gibbs, who has tallied 1,016 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 178 carries. Veteran back David Montgomery has also been a force, contributing 771 yards and 12 scores on 180 carries.
Buffalo Bills team news
Despite the defeat, Josh Allen delivered a historic performance with three passing touchdowns and three rushing scores, but it wasn't enough to counter the Rams’ explosive 457-yard offensive display.
Allen, a leading MVP candidate, continues to steer Buffalo's high-powered offense. He has racked up 3,033 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions this season. The dual-threat quarterback has also contributed over 400 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Key targets in the Bills’ passing game include wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who has hauled in 65 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns, and Keon Coleman, who has 22 catches for 417 yards and three scores. On the ground, running back James Cook has been a standout, amassing 723 rushing yards and finding the end zone 11 times.
