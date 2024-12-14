Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Lions versus Bills 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions have already secured their playoff spots for the 2024 season, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown in Week 15. This contest is shaping up to be one of the highlights of the NFL weekend.

The Lions, playing on home turf, are narrow favorites, but the oddsmakers believe that MVP frontrunner Josh Allen and the Bills are well-equipped to spring a surprise on Sunday. The Bills find themselves trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by two games in the AFC standings after a Week 14 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, the Lions are riding an 11-game winning streak, solidifying their reputation as one of the NFL's elite teams and a top contender for the Super Bowl. Their most recent victory came in a nail-biter against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, where head coach Dan Campbell's bold fourth-down decision paved the way for a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills NFL game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills: Date and kick-off time

The Lions will take on the Bills in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 810 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 803 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills team news & key players

Detroit Lions team news

Quarterback Jared Goff has been the engine of Detroit’s offense, passing for 3,265 yards and 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He boasts a remarkable 72.4% completion rate and averages 8.6 yards per attempt. His favorite targets include Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has caught 81 passes for 863 yards and nine touchdowns, and Jameson Williams, who has 39 receptions for 710 yards and four scores.

The Lions’ rushing attack is equally formidable, led by second-year sensation Jahmyr Gibbs, who has tallied 1,016 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 178 carries. Veteran back David Montgomery has also been a force, contributing 771 yards and 12 scores on 180 carries.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL E. Rakestraw Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps A. Anzalone Linebacker Injured Reserve Forearm D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - MCL K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral A. Hutchinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg M. Rodriguez Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Wingo Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee J. Reeves-Maybin Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck K. Raymond Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Foot

Buffalo Bills team news

Despite the defeat, Josh Allen delivered a historic performance with three passing touchdowns and three rushing scores, but it wasn't enough to counter the Rams’ explosive 457-yard offensive display.

Allen, a leading MVP candidate, continues to steer Buffalo's high-powered offense. He has racked up 3,033 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions this season. The dual-threat quarterback has also contributed over 400 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Key targets in the Bills’ passing game include wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who has hauled in 65 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns, and Keon Coleman, who has 22 catches for 417 yards and three scores. On the ground, running back James Cook has been a standout, amassing 723 rushing yards and finding the end zone 11 times.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee D. Smoot Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Toohill Defensive End Questionable Ribs M. Edwards Safety Out Hamstring T. Grable Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Groin T. Rapp Safety Questionable Neck D. Kincaid Tight End Questionable Knee D. Hamlin Safety Questionable Back S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL B. Spector Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf J. Shorter Tight End Questionable Back Q. Morris Tight End Questionable Shoulder R. Douglas Cornerback Out Knee

More NFL news and coverage