Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Kansas City Chiefs head into Sunday's showdown against the Cleveland Browns riding the wave of a three-game winning streak. With Andy Reid's squad poised to claim its fourth consecutive victory, the Chiefs are closing in on securing the AFC's top seed.

Despite their impressive 12-1 record, Kansas City has been one of the NFL's most perplexing teams this season. Their dominance on paper hasn’t always translated to commanding performances on the field, as they've scraped by with narrow wins over opponents they were expected to dispatch with ease. The sole blemish on their season—a rare double-digit defeat—stands out in the Patrick Mahomes era, where such losses are a rarity.

The Browns might be able to exploit some of the Chiefs' vulnerabilities. While Cleveland hasn’t set the league on fire, they’ve provided plenty of entertainment. Recently, they've gone toe-to-toe with formidable opponents like the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, even toppling the latter. With Kansas City’s close calls becoming a trend, a surprise setback could be looming this weekend.

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The Browns will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Huntington Bank Field Location Cleveland, OH

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 807 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 815 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players

Cleveland Browns team news

On the Cleveland side, injuries have also taken a toll. Defensive back Juan Thornhill (calf) is questionable, while tight end David Njoku (hamstring) is doubtful. Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck), and defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee) are all out.

Quarterback Jameis Winston, stepping in as the starter, has thrown for 1,892 yards with 13 total touchdowns and nine interceptions in his six starts. The Browns have averaged 20.5 points per game during that stretch, but Winston’s inconsistency remains a challenge.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Wills Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Hurst Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Concussion M. Emerson Cornerback Questionable Shin L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle D. Njoku Tight End Questionable Hamstring C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs J. Thrash Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder D. Jones Tackle Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps W. Teller Guard Questionable Upper Leg J. Hudson Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Bitonio Guard Questionable Back J. Owusu-Koramoah Linebacker Injured Reserve Neck M. Harden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle L. Watson Tackle Questionable Back D. Watson Quarterback Injured Reserve Achilles T. Brown Defensive Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Hall Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion G. Newsome Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Tillman Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion S. Kamara Defensive End Questionable Concussion

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Kansas City's offense will be shorthanded. Wide receivers Hollywood Brown (shoulder), Mecole Hardman (knee), and Rashee Rice (leg) are all sidelined, as are tight end Jared Wiley (knee) and kicker Spencer Shrader (hamstring). Even so, Patrick Mahomes has been in stellar form, tossing 12 touchdowns against just two interceptions in his last six outings. Both of those picks came in a clash with Buffalo, and he's now gone five of his past six games without turning the ball over after starting the season with interceptions in seven straight games.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen P. Hendershot Tight End Injured Reserve Calf N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Gray Tight End Questionable Triceps M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Head M. Edwards Safety Questionable Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Hardman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Butker Kicker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Humphries Offensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring

