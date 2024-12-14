New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Giants versus Ravens 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Baltimore Ravens are returning from their bye week, eager to secure a victory in Week 15 against the New York Giants.

The Giants have had a dismal season, currently among the worst teams in the NFL. They have finally decided to move on from quarterback Daniel Jones. However, the replacements, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock, haven't provided much of an upgrade, leaving the team struggling offensively.

This week, the Giants face a tough challenge trying to keep pace with a high-powered Baltimore Ravens offense, featuring two MVP-caliber players in Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. On paper, this game could be a blowout, but stranger things have happened in the NFL.

They suffered a tough loss in Week 14 after a blocked field goal against the New Orleans Saints. Whether Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito starts at quarterback, their offense has struggled significantly, ranking 31st in yards per play.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens still have an outside shot at claiming the AFC North title, but they likely need to win out to make it happen. Will they kick off their playoff push with a decisive win as heavy favorites this weekend?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Giants will take on the Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, NJ

How to watch New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Jason McCourty (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 823 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 802 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens team news & key players

New York Giants team news

The Giants have listed 19 players on their Week 15 injury report.

Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback, as Drew Lock remains sidelined with a heel injury. The Giants also face a lengthy injury list, including six offensive linemen and five defensive backs.

Left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad), center John Michael Schmitz (neck), along with reserve linemen Josh Ezeudu (knee) and Chris Hubbard (knee) are among those dealing with injuries.

Additionally, the Giants have opened the 21-day window for interior offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann, who broke his fibula earlier in the season.

With Lock unlikely to be ready, Tim Boyle will serve as the backup quarterback. Boyle was re-signed to the practice squad just yesterday.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Runyan Guard Questionable Ankle C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin D. Lock Quarterback Questionable Heel A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg J. Schmitz Center Questionable Neck T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed C. Flott Cornerback Questionable Quadriceps E. Neal Tackle Questionable Hip O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed D. Belton Safety Questionable Knee T. Hawkins Cornerback Injured Reserve Spine S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Phillips Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Lawrence Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Elbow J. Riley Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee M. Nabers Wide Receiver Questionable Hip D. Davidson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Ford-Wheaton Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder A. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Eluemunor Offensive Lineman Questionable Quadriceps S. Shepard Wide Receiver Questionable Foot J. Ezeudu Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee T. Johnson Tight End Injured Reserve Foot C. Hubbard Offensive Guard Questionable Knee A. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Toe D. Banks Cornerback Questionable Ribs A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Nunez-Roches Defensive Lineman Questionable Neck B. Okereke Linebacker Questionable Back J. Morrissey Center Out Undisclosed

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Ravens are fresh off a bye week and are ready to get back on track. Baltimore leads the NFL with an impressive 422.5 yards of total offense per game. Lamar Jackson has been exceptional, throwing two or more touchdown passes in eight games this season with no interceptions. In fact, he has not thrown a pick in six of seven road games.

Zay Flowers is the team’s top receiver with 74 receptions, while Mark Andrews ranks second among NFL tight ends with seven touchdown receptions. On defense, Roquan Smith is aiming for his fourth consecutive game with at least 11 tackles.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Calf O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Hamstring T. Tampa Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Harty Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Wrist M. Pierce Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Calf C. Kolar Tight End Injured Reserve Forearm Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed R. Ya-Sin Cornerback Inactive Coach's Decision S. Kane Safety Questionable Hamstring D. King Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Bowser Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Dobbins Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - MCL

More NFL news and coverage