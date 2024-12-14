This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh SteelersGetty Images Sport
watch Ravens @ Giants with a free-trial
Abhinav Sharma

New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Giants versus Ravens 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Baltimore Ravens are returning from their bye week, eager to secure a victory in Week 15 against the New York Giants.

Listen to the play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The Giants have had a dismal season, currently among the worst teams in the NFL. They have finally decided to move on from quarterback Daniel Jones. However, the replacements, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock, haven't provided much of an upgrade, leaving the team struggling offensively.

This week, the Giants face a tough challenge trying to keep pace with a high-powered Baltimore Ravens offense, featuring two MVP-caliber players in Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. On paper, this game could be a blowout, but stranger things have happened in the NFL.

They suffered a tough loss in Week 14 after a blocked field goal against the New Orleans Saints. Whether Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito starts at quarterback, their offense has struggled significantly, ranking 31st in yards per play.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens still have an outside shot at claiming the AFC North title, but they likely need to win out to make it happen. Will they kick off their playoff push with a decisive win as heavy favorites this weekend?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Giants will take on the Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

DateSunday, December 15
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
VenueMetLife Stadium
LocationEast Rutherford, NJ

How to watch New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

  • Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Jason McCourty (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.

Start a Fubo free-trial today
Sign up now

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 823 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 802 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every NFL game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens team news & key players

New York Giants team news

The Giants have listed 19 players on their Week 15 injury report.

Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback, as Drew Lock remains sidelined with a heel injury. The Giants also face a lengthy injury list, including six offensive linemen and five defensive backs.

Left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad), center John Michael Schmitz (neck), along with reserve linemen Josh Ezeudu (knee) and Chris Hubbard (knee) are among those dealing with injuries.

Additionally, the Giants have opened the 21-day window for interior offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann, who broke his fibula earlier in the season.

With Lock unlikely to be ready, Tim Boyle will serve as the backup quarterback. Boyle was re-signed to the practice squad just yesterday.

Giants injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
I. McKenzieWide ReceiverQuestionableLower Body
T. NubinSafetyInjured ReserveAnkle
J. RunyanGuardQuestionableAnkle
C. BrownLinebackerInjured ReserveUndisclosed
C. CoughlinLinebackerOutPectoral
E. RileyDefensive BackInjured ReserveConcussion
G. OlszewskiWide ReceiverInjured ReserveGroin
D. LockQuarterbackQuestionableHeel
A. SchlottmannOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveLower Leg
J. SchmitzCenterQuestionableNeck
T. HorneDefensive TackleInjured ReserveAchilles
M. GoodrichCornerbackQuestionableHamstring
K. HayesDefensive BackQuestionableUndisclosed
C. FlottCornerbackQuestionableQuadriceps
E. NealTackleQuestionableHip
O. OghoufoLinebackerQuestionableHamstring
D. JohnsonLinebackerInjured ReserveAnkle
A. RobinsonCornerbackQuestionableKnee - ACL + MCL
J. CorbinRunning BackQuestionableUndisclosed
D. BeltonSafetyQuestionableKnee
T. HawkinsCornerbackInjured ReserveSpine
S. HarlowOffensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
D. PhillipsCornerbackQuestionableShoulder
D. LawrenceDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveElbow
J. RileyDefensive LinemanQuestionableKnee
M. NabersWide ReceiverQuestionableHip
D. DavidsonDefensive LinemanInjured ReserveShoulder
B. Ford-WheatonWide ReceiverQuestionableShoulder
A. ThomasTackleInjured ReserveFoot
J. EluemunorOffensive LinemanQuestionableQuadriceps
S. ShepardWide ReceiverQuestionableFoot
J. EzeuduOffensive LinemanQuestionableKnee
T. JohnsonTight EndInjured ReserveFoot
C. HubbardOffensive GuardQuestionableKnee
A. OjulariLinebackerInjured ReserveToe
D. BanksCornerbackQuestionableRibs
A. WattsDefensive TackleInjured ReserveShoulder
R. Nunez-RochesDefensive LinemanQuestionableNeck
B. OkerekeLinebackerQuestionableBack
J. MorrisseyCenterOutUndisclosed

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Ravens are fresh off a bye week and are ready to get back on track. Baltimore leads the NFL with an impressive 422.5 yards of total offense per game. Lamar Jackson has been exceptional, throwing two or more touchdown passes in eight games this season with no interceptions. In fact, he has not thrown a pick in six of seven road games.

Zay Flowers is the team’s top receiver with 74 receptions, while Mark Andrews ranks second among NFL tight ends with seven touchdown receptions. On defense, Roquan Smith is aiming for his fourth consecutive game with at least 11 tackles.

Ravens injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjury
T. MullenCornerbackInjured ReserveShoulder
M. HammLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
J. JonesOffensive LinemanQuestionableHamstring
J. JohnsonQuarterbackQuestionableUndisclosed
A. MauletCornerbackInjured ReserveCalf
O. WrightRunning BackInjured ReserveFoot
M. Aumavae-LauluGuardQuestionableBack
C. MatthewCornerbackInjured ReserveUndisclosed
A. IsaacLinebackerQuestionableHamstring
T. TampaCornerbackInjured ReserveAnkle
I. WashingtonWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
D. HartyWide ReceiverInjured ReserveKnee
M. MosesOffensive LinemanQuestionableWrist
M. PierceNose TackleInjured ReserveCalf
C. KolarTight EndInjured ReserveForearm
Q. IsmailTight EndOutUndisclosed
R. Ya-SinCornerbackInactiveCoach's Decision
S. KaneSafetyQuestionableHamstring
D. KingDefensive BackQuestionableUndisclosed
K. HollmanCornerbackInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
T. BowserLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee
J. DobbinsRunning BackInjured ReserveKnee - MCL

More NFL news and coverage

Advertisement