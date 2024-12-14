New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Baltimore Ravens are returning from their bye week, eager to secure a victory in Week 15 against the New York Giants.
The Giants have had a dismal season, currently among the worst teams in the NFL. They have finally decided to move on from quarterback Daniel Jones. However, the replacements, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock, haven't provided much of an upgrade, leaving the team struggling offensively.
This week, the Giants face a tough challenge trying to keep pace with a high-powered Baltimore Ravens offense, featuring two MVP-caliber players in Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. On paper, this game could be a blowout, but stranger things have happened in the NFL.
They suffered a tough loss in Week 14 after a blocked field goal against the New Orleans Saints. Whether Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito starts at quarterback, their offense has struggled significantly, ranking 31st in yards per play.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens still have an outside shot at claiming the AFC North title, but they likely need to win out to make it happen. Will they kick off their playoff push with a decisive win as heavy favorites this weekend?
New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time
The Giants will take on the Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
|Date
|Sunday, December 15
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|MetLife Stadium
|Location
|East Rutherford, NJ
New York Giants vs Baltimore Ravens team news & key players
New York Giants team news
The Giants have listed 19 players on their Week 15 injury report.
Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback, as Drew Lock remains sidelined with a heel injury. The Giants also face a lengthy injury list, including six offensive linemen and five defensive backs.
Left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad), center John Michael Schmitz (neck), along with reserve linemen Josh Ezeudu (knee) and Chris Hubbard (knee) are among those dealing with injuries.
Additionally, the Giants have opened the 21-day window for interior offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann, who broke his fibula earlier in the season.
With Lock unlikely to be ready, Tim Boyle will serve as the backup quarterback. Boyle was re-signed to the practice squad just yesterday.
Giants injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|I. McKenzie
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|T. Nubin
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Runyan
|Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|C. Brown
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|C. Coughlin
|Linebacker
|Out
|Pectoral
|E. Riley
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|G. Olszewski
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|D. Lock
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Heel
|A. Schlottmann
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|J. Schmitz
|Center
|Questionable
|Neck
|T. Horne
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|M. Goodrich
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Hayes
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Flott
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|E. Neal
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Hip
|O. Oghoufo
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|D. Johnson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|A. Robinson
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|J. Corbin
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Belton
|Safety
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. Hawkins
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Spine
|S. Harlow
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Phillips
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Lawrence
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Elbow
|J. Riley
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|M. Nabers
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hip
|D. Davidson
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|A. Thomas
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|J. Eluemunor
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|S. Shepard
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Foot
|J. Ezeudu
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. Johnson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|C. Hubbard
|Offensive Guard
|Questionable
|Knee
|A. Ojulari
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Toe
|D. Banks
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Ribs
|A. Watts
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|R. Nunez-Roches
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Neck
|B. Okereke
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Back
|J. Morrissey
|Center
|Out
|Undisclosed
Baltimore Ravens team news
The Ravens are fresh off a bye week and are ready to get back on track. Baltimore leads the NFL with an impressive 422.5 yards of total offense per game. Lamar Jackson has been exceptional, throwing two or more touchdown passes in eight games this season with no interceptions. In fact, he has not thrown a pick in six of seven road games.
Zay Flowers is the team’s top receiver with 74 receptions, while Mark Andrews ranks second among NFL tight ends with seven touchdown receptions. On defense, Roquan Smith is aiming for his fourth consecutive game with at least 11 tackles.
Ravens injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|T. Mullen
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|M. Hamm
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Jones
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|J. Johnson
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Maulet
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|O. Wright
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Aumavae-Laulu
|Guard
|Questionable
|Back
|C. Matthew
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Isaac
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|T. Tampa
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|I. Washington
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Harty
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|M. Moses
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Wrist
|M. Pierce
|Nose Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|C. Kolar
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Forearm
|Q. Ismail
|Tight End
|Out
|Undisclosed
|R. Ya-Sin
|Cornerback
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|S. Kane
|Safety
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|D. King
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Hollman
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|T. Bowser
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Dobbins
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL