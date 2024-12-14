Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Broncos versus Colts 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) and Denver Broncos (8-5) missed out on the playoffs last season, but both teams have a golden opportunity to edge closer to postseason qualification when they square off in Week 15.

Indianapolis comes into this matchup fresh off a bye week, having narrowly secured a critical victory over the New England Patriots to keep their playoff ambitions alive. Anthony Richardson has shown noticeable improvement since reclaiming the starting quarterback role. The young signal-caller will have another chance to demonstrate his growth as he faces one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses.

Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Empower Field at Mile High Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 813 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Denver Broncos vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players

Denver Broncos team news

The Denver Broncos are riding high on a three-game win streak, the latest being a thrilling “Monday Night Football” victory over the Cleveland Browns. While the defense allowed its fair share of points, it also contributed to the scoring in the chaotic affair. Emerging as surprise playoff contenders, the Broncos have shown they can hang with the league’s heavyweights, making every win crucial as they navigate a challenging final stretch of the season.

Denver's offense has been more productive, averaging 23.5 points per game with 209 passing yards and 111.2 rushing yards per outing. Bo Nix played a key role in last week’s triumph, completing 51% of his passes for 294 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin had a strong showing, rushing 14 times for 84 yards, while wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. impressed with three receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Over the season, Nix has put together a promising rookie campaign with 2,842 passing yards, completing 63.8% of his attempts for 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His mobility has also been a factor, as he’s third on the team in rushing with 304 yards and four touchdowns.

However, Javonte Williams, Denver’s leading rusher with 446 yards and four touchdowns, has struggled recently. Over the past four games, he's been limited to just 13 carries for no gain in total, a worrying trend the Broncos will look to reverse in this critical matchup.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Miller Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back J. Jewell Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed R. Moss Cornerback Out Knee - MCL K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Colts’ offense has averaged 20.5 points per game this season, with 192.7 passing yards and 118.8 rushing yards per contest. Against New England, Anthony Richardson completed 50% of his passes for 109 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also added 48 yards and a score on the ground.

For the season, Richardson has thrown for 1,511 yards, completing just 47.4% of his passes with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. However, his dual-threat ability has shone through, as he’s second on the team in rushing with 383 yards and four scores, trailing only Jonathan Taylor, who has amassed 804 rushing yards.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Downs Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder W. Mallory Tight End Questionable Finger D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL B. Smith Tackle Out Personal R. Kelly Center Injured Reserve Knee W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body J. Carlies Linebacker Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Denbow Safety Injured Reserve Knee J. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dulin Wide Receiver Out Ankle S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Hill Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed M. Alie-Cox Tight End Questionable Hip

