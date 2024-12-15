Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Seahawks versus Packers 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown on Sunday Night Football, as the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks square off in a matchup that could shape the NFC playoff picture.

The Packers, sitting at 9-4, are coming off a narrow 34-31 loss to Detroit in a Thursday night thriller. Green Bay has a spotless 3-0 record following losses this season, but this will mark their first back-to-back road games of the year—a storyline worth keeping an eye on, given how rare such stretches have been for them.

The Seahawks, boasting an 8-5 record, currently hold a slim lead atop the NFC West, sitting half a game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has been on a roll, stringing together four consecutive victories since their bye week, with triumphs over the 49ers (20-17), Cardinals (16-6, 30-18), and Jets (26-21). However, their recent schedule has been grueling, featuring back-to-back road trips and three away games in the past four weeks, including a taxing cross-country journey. Both teams face unique challenges with their travel demands.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time

The Seahawks will take on the Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT Venue Lumen Field Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo, Peacock

Several streaming services will broadcast the game live and you can watch on Fubo ($30 off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (select markets, promotional offers) and Peacock.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 811 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers team news & key players

Seattle Seahawks team news

The Seahawks have been red-hot, riding a four-game win streak that includes a 16-6 home victory over the Cardinals and road wins against the 49ers (20-17), Jets (26-21), and Cardinals (30-18). Last Sunday, Seattle made light work of Arizona, pulling off a decisive 30-18 win despite entering as 3.5-point road underdogs. Seattle outgained Arizona in total yardage (409 to 356) and dominated the turnover battle 2-0.

Zach Charbonnet delivered a career-best performance, rushing 22 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, quarterback Geno Smith was surgical, connecting on 24 of 30 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. Over the season, Smith has amassed 3,474 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

In the receiving department, rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the way with 75 receptions for 911 yards and five touchdowns. The backfield duo of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet has been electric, combining for 1,476 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Reed Free Safety Out Quadriceps C. Young Nose Tackle Injured Reserve Knee B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Eskridge Wide Receiver Out Knee A. Burns Cornerback Injured Reserve Toe J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee K. Walker Running Back Doubtful Calf B. Russell Tight End Out Foot K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle A. Bradford Guard Injured Reserve Ankle C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder T. Brown Cornerback Out Hamstring N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle S. Forsythe Tackle Injured Reserve Hand J. Sheriff Linebacker Out Undisclosed J. Peters Tackle Questionable Undisclosed

Green Bay Packers team news

Green Bay's three-game winning streak was snapped last week in a hard-fought contest against the Detroit Lions. The game ended in dramatic fashion as Jake Bates’ 35-yard field goal sealed the victory for Detroit. While the Lions outpaced the Packers in total yardage (391 to 298) and dominated the first-down count (22 to 12), both squads capitalized effectively in the red zone, going 4-for-5 each.

Josh Jacobs was a bright spot for Green Bay, rushing 18 times for 66 yards and finding the end zone three times. Quarterback Jordan Love delivered a solid performance, completing 12-of-20 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Over 11 games this season, Love has thrown for 2,724 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Tight end Tucker Kraft and wideout Jayden Reed have been reliable red-zone targets, each tallying seven touchdowns, while Josh Jacobs has racked up an impressive 1,313 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed Z. Gilbert Cornerback Out Undisclosed T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed L. Davis Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Musgrave Tight End Injured Reserve Ankle J. Alexander Cornerback Out Knee C. Ballentine Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Bullard Safety Out Ankle

