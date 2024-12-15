Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown on Sunday Night Football, as the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks square off in a matchup that could shape the NFC playoff picture.
The Packers, sitting at 9-4, are coming off a narrow 34-31 loss to Detroit in a Thursday night thriller. Green Bay has a spotless 3-0 record following losses this season, but this will mark their first back-to-back road games of the year—a storyline worth keeping an eye on, given how rare such stretches have been for them.
The Seahawks, boasting an 8-5 record, currently hold a slim lead atop the NFC West, sitting half a game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has been on a roll, stringing together four consecutive victories since their bye week, with triumphs over the 49ers (20-17), Cardinals (16-6, 30-18), and Jets (26-21). However, their recent schedule has been grueling, featuring back-to-back road trips and three away games in the past four weeks, including a taxing cross-country journey. Both teams face unique challenges with their travel demands.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers NFL game, plus plenty more.
Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time
The Seahawks will take on the Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
|Date
|Sunday, December 15
|Kick-off Time
|8:20 pm ET/ 5:20 pm PT
|Venue
|Lumen Field
|Location
|Seattle, Washington
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NBC
- Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo, Peacock
Several streaming services will broadcast the game live and you can watch on Fubo ($30 off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (select markets, promotional offers) and Peacock.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Away: 226 (CAR), 811 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers team news & key players
Seattle Seahawks team news
The Seahawks have been red-hot, riding a four-game win streak that includes a 16-6 home victory over the Cardinals and road wins against the 49ers (20-17), Jets (26-21), and Cardinals (30-18). Last Sunday, Seattle made light work of Arizona, pulling off a decisive 30-18 win despite entering as 3.5-point road underdogs. Seattle outgained Arizona in total yardage (409 to 356) and dominated the turnover battle 2-0.
Zach Charbonnet delivered a career-best performance, rushing 22 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, quarterback Geno Smith was surgical, connecting on 24 of 30 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. Over the season, Smith has amassed 3,474 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
In the receiving department, rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the way with 75 receptions for 911 yards and five touchdowns. The backfield duo of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet has been electric, combining for 1,476 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns.
Seahawks injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|J. Reed
|Free Safety
|Out
|Quadriceps
|C. Young
|Nose Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|B. Jones
|Nose Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Simms
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Onujiogu
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|N. Pickering
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Eskridge
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Knee
|A. Burns
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Toe
|J. Sutherland
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|R. Person
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|G. Fant
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|K. Walker
|Running Back
|Doubtful
|Calf
|B. Russell
|Tight End
|Out
|Foot
|K. Wallace
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|A. Bradford
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|C. Thompson
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Shoulder
|T. Brown
|Cornerback
|Out
|Hamstring
|N. Harris
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|S. Forsythe
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Hand
|J. Sheriff
|Linebacker
|Out
|Undisclosed
|J. Peters
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Green Bay Packers team news
Green Bay's three-game winning streak was snapped last week in a hard-fought contest against the Detroit Lions. The game ended in dramatic fashion as Jake Bates’ 35-yard field goal sealed the victory for Detroit. While the Lions outpaced the Packers in total yardage (391 to 298) and dominated the first-down count (22 to 12), both squads capitalized effectively in the red zone, going 4-for-5 each.
Josh Jacobs was a bright spot for Green Bay, rushing 18 times for 66 yards and finding the end zone three times. Quarterback Jordan Love delivered a solid performance, completing 12-of-20 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Over 11 games this season, Love has thrown for 2,724 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Tight end Tucker Kraft and wideout Jayden Reed have been reliable red-zone targets, each tallying seven touchdowns, while Josh Jacobs has racked up an impressive 1,313 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns.
Packers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|D. Callis
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|R. Starkey
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Calf
|J. Morgan
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|T. Pitts
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Z. Gilbert
|Cornerback
|Out
|Undisclosed
|T. Davis
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|A. Dillon
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|J. Howard
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|L. Davis
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|G. DuBose
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|L. Musgrave
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Alexander
|Cornerback
|Out
|Knee
|C. Ballentine
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Bullard
|Safety
|Out
|Ankle