Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Despite enduring a three-game skid, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (6-7) remain optimistic about their postseason chances, and even an NFC West title, as they gear up for a Sunday showdown against rookie quarterback Drake Maye and the struggling New England Patriots (3-10).

The Cardinals’ season has been a wild ride. Before their recent slump, they strung together four consecutive victories, showcasing their potential. Their upcoming schedule includes a visit to Carolina, a home clash with the Rams, and a season finale in San Francisco. Winning all four remaining games is a tall order, but it’s their best shot at clinching their first playoff berth since 2021. Should they pull off this remarkable turnaround, Jonathan Gannon would surely bolster his case for Coach of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, New England finds itself in the doldrums, continuing a string of lackluster seasons. With a 3-10 record, one of the league’s worst, the Patriots have struggled to find their footing. They arrive in Arizona on the back of a two-game losing streak and have managed only two wins in their last 10 outings. To make matters worse, they face the daunting task of traveling cross-country, a challenge likely to compound their woes on the field.

Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals will take on the Patriots in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 825 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 826 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots team news & key players

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Cardinals have their share of injury concerns. However, their situation doesn't seem as dire compared to New England's. The spotlight will be on Trey McBride's availability, as losing their top tight end could significantly hamper Arizona's offensive efficiency.

While the defense has regressed this season, the offense is poised to take center stage in this matchup. Kyler Murray and McBride have developed into one of the league's most dynamic partnerships, and James Conner has been a reliable force in the backfield. With New England’s secondary struggling, Arizona has a golden opportunity to exploit weaknesses through the air. No matter how the defense performs, expect the offense to carry the load and dictate the game's outcome.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Demercado Running Back Out Back J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Nowaske Linebacker Out Concussion X. Thomas Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps D. Gardeck Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Jones Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder M. Prater Kicker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee B. Nichols Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed R. Lopez Defensive Lineman Questionable Ankle G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension B. Gillikin Punter Out Foot

New England Patriots team news

Injuries have only added fuel to the Patriots’ fire, with a lengthy list of 14 players listed as questionable or ruled out. The defense, particularly the secondary, has been hit hardest—an area of concern given Arizona’s offensive weapons.

Offensively, New England has been trying to piece things together all season. With a rookie quarterback under center and limited productivity from their wide receivers, the struggles have been evident.

Drake Maye has stepped into the spotlight sooner than the Patriots likely envisioned, making nine starts in his debut season. The young signal-caller has shown flashes of potential, completing 67.2% of his passes for 1,696 yards. However, growing pains are evident, with just 11 touchdowns against 8 interceptions, and he’s been sacked 25 times. Sunday’s matchup will be a significant challenge for the rookie, as the Cardinals’ defense has been stout against the pass, allowing just 218 yards per game through the air.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Strange Guard Questionable Knee A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Barmore Defensive Tackle Questionable Personal J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Knee J. Baker Wide Receiver Out Concussion J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Head V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Shoulder K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Anderson Offensive Tackle Questionable Groin T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee C. Gonzalez Cornerback Questionable Shoulder C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Roy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Reagor Wide Receiver Out Finger T. Hill Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed

