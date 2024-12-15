How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Turbine Potsdam Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Turbine Potsdam, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of a dominant 4-0 triumph over Juventus in the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Thursday, FC Bayern Women will quickly turn their attention to domestic action as they host Turbine Potsdam at the Campus on Sunday. This fixture marks the start of the second half of the Bundesliga season.

The Munich side are enjoying a stellar campaign, having secured their spots in both the Champions League and DFB Cup quarter-finals. In the Bundesliga, the reigning champions are firmly in contention, sitting second after last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Essen. Goals from Pernille Harder and Georgia Stanway sealed the win. The race at the summit is tight, with Bayern level on 26 points with Eintracht Frankfurt, while Wolfsburg lurks just one point behind in third place.

Turbine Potsdam, who made an immediate return to the Bundesliga after last season's relegation, have struggled to find their footing. They occupy the bottom of the table with only a single point from 11 matches and just one goal to their name.

It will kick off at 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT on Sunday, December 15, in the US.

It will kick off at 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT on Sunday, December 15, in the US.

Bayern head coach Alexander Straus will once again have to navigate injury and illness issues. Lena Oberdorf remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Katharina Naschenweng is unavailable due to a knee problem. Additionally, goalkeeper Mala Grohs and Magou Doucouré are out due to illness, leaving Straus with limited options for this clash.

The visitors' only point this campaign came from a goalless stalemate against Jena in November, and their solitary goal followed two weeks later in a 3-1 defeat to Wolfsburg. Last weekend, Potsdam suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Koln, and before the international break, they were edged out by Bayer Leverkusen by the same scoreline in the DFB Cup.

