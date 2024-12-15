+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
San Siro
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's AC Milan vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan welcome Genoa to the San Siro for their 16th-round Serie A clash, and while the visitors may not boast the same stature, this encounter holds significant importance for the Rossoneri, who find themselves lagging far behind the league leaders.

Though Milan's performances have improved compared to their early-season struggles, they seem destined to miss out on a top-four finish. Currently sitting nine points adrift of the upper echelon, their title ambitions have long since faded.

Despite suffering only two defeats in their last ten matches across all competitions, Milan’s displays have rarely inspired confidence. Perhaps their standout performance was the 3-1 triumph over Real Madrid on Spanish soil, a result that showcased their potential.

However, Milan have often labored against lesser opponents. A prime example is their narrow 2-1 victory over Crvena Zvezda, secured only through an 87th-minute winner. Moreover, their losses to both Atalanta and Napoli exposed a significant gulf in quality between Milan and Serie A's elite.

On the other hand, Genoa appear to be turning a corner after enduring one of their worst starts to a season. The team is currently enjoying a five-match unbeaten run in Serie A, a streak that has allowed them to climb out of the relegation zone. While Genoa still have plenty of work to do to ensure safety, their recent form has been a breath of fresh air. They have nearly tripled their points tally over the past month, proving that every point is a step in the right direction for Alberto Gilardino's side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A game between AC Milan and Genoa will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AC Milan vs Genoa kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
San Siro

The Serie A game between AC Milan and Genoa will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/11:45 am PT on Sunday, December 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Genoa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

16
M. Maignan
28
M. Thiaw
22
Emerson Royal
42
F. Terracciano
46
M. Gabbia
21
S. Chukwueze
10
R. Leao
80
Y. Musah
29
Y. Fofana
14
T. Reijnders
90
T. Abraham
1
N. Leali
20
S. Sabelli
13
M. Bani
3
A. Caricol
22
J. Vasquez
32
M. Frendrup
2
M. Thorsby
47
M. Badelj
19
A. Pinamonti
23
F. Miretti
59
A. Zanoli

4-3-3

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Paulo Fonseca

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Patrick Vieira

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

AC Milan team news

Paulo Fonseca faces a selection headache for Sunday, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been ruled out with a thigh strain, further limiting his options in support of Milan’s lone striker. Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic remains unavailable due to a lingering calf issue.

Adding to their woes, Alvaro Morata suffered a knock during the clash with Red Star, leaving Tammy Abraham poised to step in as the central forward. The injury list also includes Ismael Bennacer, Luka Jovic, and Alessandro Florenzi, further stretching Milan's squad depth.

On a brighter note, the enigmatic Rafael Leao has rediscovered his form since last month's dazzling display at the Bernabeu. The Portuguese winger has directly contributed to three goals in his last four Serie A outings, nearly matching the tally from his opening nine appearances this season.

Genoa team news

As for Genoa, head coach Patrick Vieira will return to Milan with a familiar face in tow. Veteran forward Mario Balotelli is set for a nostalgic trip back to one of his former stomping grounds. Though likely to begin on the bench, Balotelli could make his first Serie A appearance at San Siro in over eight years, with top scorer Andrea Pinamonti expected to lead the line.

Elsewhere, Vieira will welcome back Johan Vasquez, who has served his suspension after missing the recent goalless stalemate against Torino. However, the injury list remains a concern, with Koni De Winter, Jeff Ekhator, Caleb Ekuban, Ruslan Malinovskyi, and former Milan forward Junior Messias all unavailable for selection.

Form

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

GEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIL

Last 5 matches

GEN

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

