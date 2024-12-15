How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Anticipation is building as two Istanbul powerhouses prepare for a fiery clash at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday.

The pressure continues to mount on Jose Mourinho as Fenerbahce find themselves six points adrift of Super Lig leaders Galatasaray. Their recent 3-2 defeat against arch-rivals Beşiktaş has only added to the scrutiny. To further compound their troubles, the Yellow Canaries endured a 2-0 defeat to La Liga outfit Athletic Club in Thursday's Europa League fixture, prompting jeers and discontent from the home supporters.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Basaksehir appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks. After a dismal run of 10 games without a victory, they have now strung together three consecutive wins across all competitions. Two of these triumphs came in the Super Lig, including a commanding 4-1 victory over Goztepe and a comfortable 3-0 win against Hatayspor in their latest league outing.

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

The Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir will be played at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Sunday, December 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce head into this derby missing key players. Defender Alexander Djiku is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while both Mert Hakan Yandaş and Jayden Oosterwolde remain sidelined through injury. In a significant blow, Oosterwolde is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

On the attacking front, Edin Dzeko will aim to close the gap at the top of the league's scoring charts. The Bosnian striker has notched eight goals in the league, just one shy of the current leader—a deficit he will look to erase on Sunday.

Istanbul Basaksehir team news

For Başakşehir, Berkay Ozcan is their only absentee, with the club having decided he will no longer feature for the team. Leading the charge for the visitors will be Krzysztof Piątek, who sits tied at the top of the Süper Lig scoring table with nine goals. The Polish forward will be eager to add to his tally and make a statement in this high-stakes encounter.

