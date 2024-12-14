Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Titans versus Bengals 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cincinnati Bengals have kept their playoff aspirations alive following a crucial Week 14 triumph over the Dallas Cowboys. For Cincinnati to punch their ticket to the postseason, they'll need to win their remaining games while hoping the Denver Broncos falter, going 1-3 in their final four matchups.

With the stakes sky-high, the Bengals' Week 15 clash against the Tennessee Titans becomes a do-or-die affair. Although the Titans are already out of playoff contention, they're showing plenty of fight as they aim to finish the 2024 season with their heads held high. For Joe Burrow and company, this game is a chance to keep their season alive for at least one more week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time

The Titans will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 830 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 806 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players

Tennessee Titans team news

The Titans are struggling to put points on the board. Quarterback Will Levis and the offense have been ineffective, particularly in the red zone and during fourth-quarter situations. Their woes reached a low point when they couldn’t score against a weak Jacksonville Jaguars defense last week. Facing Cincinnati's defense will require a significant turnaround to generate any scoring success.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed O. Reese Linebacker Questionable Ankle E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Autry Defensive End Questionable Knee E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed K. Wallace Safety Injured Reserve Ankle J. Duncan Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Hubbard Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee L. Watson Tackle Questionable Back K. Murray Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Rupcich Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps T. Pollard Running Back Questionable Ankle Q. Diggs Free Safety Injured Reserve Foot L. Cushenberry Center Injured Reserve Achilles B. Oliver Wide Receiver Questionable Knee M. Edwards Safety Questionable Hamstring J. Gibbens Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle D. Johnson Running Back Out Undisclosed L. Bruss Offensive Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Latham Offensive Tackle Questionable Hip

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Cincinnati's defense is struggling across the board, ranking 27th against the pass, 31st in sack rate, 30th in the red zone, 26th on third downs, and 29th in scoring. Similarly, the Titans' offense isn't much better, sitting at 29th in passing yards, 31st in sack rate, 27th in the red zone, 26th on third downs, and 30th in scoring. Both units are grappling with major inefficiencies.

Cincinnati's defense has had a tough run with a challenging schedule—facing Baltimore twice, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and a Washington offense that dominated the Titans.

Joe Burrow has been leading the league in completions, passing attempts, yards, touchdowns, and first downs. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase tops all players in catches, receiving yards, touchdowns, and first downs.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Reader Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Illness N. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL Z. Moss Running Back Injured Reserve Neck O. Brown Offensive Tackle Questionable Leg C. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Groin E. All Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Bachie Linebacker Doubtful Groin L. Wilson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension E. McPherson Kicker Injured Reserve Groin J. Burrow Quarterback Questionable Wrist

