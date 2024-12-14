Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Cincinnati Bengals have kept their playoff aspirations alive following a crucial Week 14 triumph over the Dallas Cowboys. For Cincinnati to punch their ticket to the postseason, they'll need to win their remaining games while hoping the Denver Broncos falter, going 1-3 in their final four matchups.
With the stakes sky-high, the Bengals' Week 15 clash against the Tennessee Titans becomes a do-or-die affair. Although the Titans are already out of playoff contention, they're showing plenty of fight as they aim to finish the 2024 season with their heads held high. For Joe Burrow and company, this game is a chance to keep their season alive for at least one more week.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game, plus plenty more.
Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time
The Titans will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
|Date
|Sunday, December 15
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Nissan Stadium
|Location
|Nashville, Tennessee
How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 830 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 806 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players
Tennessee Titans team news
The Titans are struggling to put points on the board. Quarterback Will Levis and the offense have been ineffective, particularly in the red zone and during fourth-quarter situations. Their woes reached a low point when they couldn’t score against a weak Jacksonville Jaguars defense last week. Facing Cincinnati's defense will require a significant turnaround to generate any scoring success.
Titans injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. Dowell
|Wide Receiver
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|C. Campbell
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|T. McLendon
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Toe
|M. Brown
|Safety
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|O. Reese
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|E. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Biceps
|M. Davidson
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Biceps
|G. Wallow
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|D. Hopkins
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Autry
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Knee
|E. Molden
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Wallace
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Duncan
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|L. Sneed
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Quadriceps
|K. Peko
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|T. Burks
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|C. Hubbard
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|L. Watson
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Back
|K. Murray
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|A. Rupcich
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Triceps
|T. Pollard
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Q. Diggs
|Free Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|L. Cushenberry
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|B. Oliver
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|M. Edwards
|Safety
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|J. Gibbens
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|D. Johnson
|Running Back
|Out
|Undisclosed
|L. Bruss
|Offensive Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Latham
|Offensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Hip
Cincinnati Bengals team news
Cincinnati's defense is struggling across the board, ranking 27th against the pass, 31st in sack rate, 30th in the red zone, 26th on third downs, and 29th in scoring. Similarly, the Titans' offense isn't much better, sitting at 29th in passing yards, 31st in sack rate, 27th in the red zone, 26th on third downs, and 30th in scoring. Both units are grappling with major inefficiencies.
Cincinnati's defense has had a tough run with a challenging schedule—facing Baltimore twice, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and a Washington offense that dominated the Titans.
Joe Burrow has been leading the league in completions, passing attempts, yards, touchdowns, and first downs. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase tops all players in catches, receiving yards, touchdowns, and first downs.
Bengals injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|T. Karras
|Center
|Questionable
|Knee
|C. Evans
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Leg
|C. Ford
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Murphy
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. Hill
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|D. Smith
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|L. Robinson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|D. Reader
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|S. Rankins
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Illness
|N. Scott
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Kirkland
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Biceps
|T. Brown
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Hill
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|Z. Moss
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|O. Brown
|Offensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Leg
|C. Jones
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Groin
|E. All
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Bachie
|Linebacker
|Doubtful
|Groin
|L. Wilson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|M. Bailey
|Linebacker
|Out
|Suspension
|E. McPherson
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|J. Burrow
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Wrist