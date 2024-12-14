New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 15 game

Everything you need to know on how to watch Saints versus Commanders 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Washington Commanders (8-5) head to the Caesars Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints (5-8) in a crucial matchup.

The Commanders are looking to build on their solid 5-3 conference record, while the Saints hope to turn things around and bolster their 3-4 performance at home.

Coming off a much-needed BYE week, the Commanders are poised to make a final push toward securing a playoff spot. While the NFC East crown might be out of reach, they remain in control of their destiny for a wild card spot and have the opportunity to improve their playoff seeding with a strong finish.

The matchup looks favorable for Washington, as the Saints could be without Derek Carr, who may miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders NFL game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The Saints will take on the Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. You can start a Fubo subscription for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 831 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders team news & key players

New Orleans Saints team news

The New Orleans Saints are grappling with a slew of offensive injuries. Quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a fractured non-throwing hand and a concussion, leaving his status for the game uncertain. With a “week-to-week” designation, it’s unlikely he’ll be ready to suit up. Both Alvin Kamara and tight end Juwan Johnson are also listed as questionable, adding to the team's woes. Even at full strength, the Saints have struggled to perform consistently, with their last truly convincing win coming way back in Week 2.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Lattimore Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee P. Adebo Cornerback Injured Reserve Upper Leg R. Shaheed Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Achilles T. Jeffcoat Defensive End Out Undisclosed B. Means Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle D. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Ankle R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Saldiveri Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee T. Hill Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Olave Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion D. Carr Quarterback Questionable Hand

Washington Commanders team news

The Washington Commanders snapped a three-game losing skid in emphatic fashion, thrashing the Tennessee Titans 42-19 in Week 13. Head coach Dan Quinn now has his squad well-rested after a bye week, setting the stage for a strong outing against a shaky Saints defense. Although rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has cooled off after a red-hot start to his debut season, wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains in scintillating form. McLaurin has surpassed the 100-yard mark in three of his last six appearances, finding the end zone five times during this span. Containing Washington's aerial attack looks like an uphill battle for New Orleans, making it hard to envision the home team keeping pace.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee N. Brown Wide Receiver Questionable Ribs J. Crowder Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Calf J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg C. Yankoff Tight End Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Ekeler Running Back Injured Reserve Concussion J. Allen Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Pectoral A. Seibert Kicker Injured Reserve Groin A. Wylie Offensive Lineman Questionable Concussion

More NFL news and coverage