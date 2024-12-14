New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for 2024 NFL Week 15 game

The Washington Commanders (8-5) head to the Caesars Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints (5-8) in a crucial matchup.
The Commanders are looking to build on their solid 5-3 conference record, while the Saints hope to turn things around and bolster their 3-4 performance at home.
Coming off a much-needed BYE week, the Commanders are poised to make a final push toward securing a playoff spot. While the NFC East crown might be out of reach, they remain in control of their destiny for a wild card spot and have the opportunity to improve their playoff seeding with a strong finish.
The matchup looks favorable for Washington, as the Saints could be without Derek Carr, who may miss the remainder of the season due to injury.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders NFL game, plus plenty more.
New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time
The Saints will take on the Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
|Date
|Sunday, December 15
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Caesars Superdome
|Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. You can start a Fubo subscription for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 822 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 831 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New Orleans Saints vs Washington Commanders team news & key players
New Orleans Saints team news
The New Orleans Saints are grappling with a slew of offensive injuries. Quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a fractured non-throwing hand and a concussion, leaving his status for the game uncertain. With a “week-to-week” designation, it’s unlikely he’ll be ready to suit up. Both Alvin Kamara and tight end Juwan Johnson are also listed as questionable, adding to the team's woes. Even at full strength, the Saints have struggled to perform consistently, with their last truly convincing win coming way back in Week 2.
Saints injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|M. Lattimore
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|R. Ramczyk
|Tackle
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|T. Hudson
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Herron
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|P. Adebo
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Upper Leg
|R. Shaheed
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|T. Kpassagnon
|Defensive End
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Achilles
|T. Jeffcoat
|Defensive End
|Out
|Undisclosed
|B. Means
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|D. Jackson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|R. Wright
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Rader
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Connelly
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Saldiveri
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|T. Hill
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|C. Olave
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|D. Carr
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Hand
Washington Commanders team news
The Washington Commanders snapped a three-game losing skid in emphatic fashion, thrashing the Tennessee Titans 42-19 in Week 13. Head coach Dan Quinn now has his squad well-rested after a bye week, setting the stage for a strong outing against a shaky Saints defense. Although rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has cooled off after a red-hot start to his debut season, wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains in scintillating form. McLaurin has surpassed the 100-yard mark in three of his last six appearances, finding the end zone five times during this span. Containing Washington's aerial attack looks like an uphill battle for New Orleans, making it hard to envision the home team keeping pace.
Commanders injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|T. Burgess
|Safety
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Stallworth
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Bauer
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Leg
|D. Bada
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Akingbulu
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Pollard
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Davis
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|N. Brown
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Ribs
|J. Crowder
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|J. Smith-Williams
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|C. Yankoff
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|A. Ekeler
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|J. Allen
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|A. Seibert
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|A. Wylie
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Concussion