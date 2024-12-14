Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chargers versus Buccaneers 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two of the NFL's dark-horse postseason contenders are set to clash as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) at SoFi Stadium this Sunday.

A win for the Buccaneers in Week 15 could put them in the driver's seat to secure their division, with a favorable remaining schedule against the Cowboys, Panthers, and Saints. Meanwhile, the Chargers are still hunting for a couple more victories to solidify their playoff berth.

Tampa Bay has displayed flashes of a team capable of a deep playoff run. The Bucs got off to a strong 3-1 start with notable wins over the Commanders, Lions, and Eagles. Despite a midseason slump that saw them lose four straight, they've regained their footing, winning three consecutive games since their bye week.

The Chargers, guided by quarterback Justin Herbert, have been competitive throughout the campaign. They've taken five wins in their last seven outings, though they’re coming off a narrow defeat against the Chiefs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date and kick-off time

The Chargers will take on the Buccaneers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 829 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 829 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news & key players

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Chargers' offense ranks 20th, averaging 21.3 points per game, and is middle-of-the-pack in efficiency with 5.3 yards per play. The absence of leading rusher J.K. Dobbins has left the run game struggling. In their recent loss to Kansas City, Los Angeles relied on a committee approach, gaining just 94 yards on 24 carries.

For the Chargers to overcome Tampa Bay, they'll need Justin Herbert to keep the offense humming through the air. Herbert has thrown 14 touchdowns against just one interception this season. Though he is listed as questionable for the matchup, reports suggest he’s likely to suit up.

On defense, the Chargers have shown glimpses of their potential but have struggled with consistency. They’ll need to tighten the screws, particularly against the run, to stand a chance against the Buccaneers’ balanced offensive attack.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Demercado Running Back Out Back J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Nowaske Linebacker Out Concussion X. Thomas Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps D. Gardeck Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Jones Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder M. Prater Kicker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus W. Hernandez Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee B. Nichols Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed R. Lopez Defensive Lineman Questionable Ankle G. Swaim Tight End Injured Reserve Concussion M. Bailey Linebacker Out Suspension B. Gillikin Punter Out Foot

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Tampa Bay's offense has been their calling card this season, ranking fifth in the league by averaging 27.9 points per game and six yards per play. Baker Mayfield has been a steady hand under center, sitting third in the NFL with 28 touchdown passes and fifth with 3,329 passing yards.

The ground game has been equally impressive, powered by Bucky Irving and Rachaad White. Irving, a standout rookie, has amassed 1,211 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns. In the passing game, Cade Otton has hauled in a team-leading 57 receptions and shares second place with Chris Godwin at 576 receiving yards. Mike Evans leads the team with 590 receiving yards, though his status for Sunday remains up in the air.

Defensively, the Bucs have been inconsistent but are trending in the right direction, allowing the second-fewest yards per play over their last three games.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Strange Guard Questionable Knee A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Barmore Defensive Tackle Questionable Personal J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Knee J. Baker Wide Receiver Out Concussion J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Head V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Shoulder K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Anderson Offensive Tackle Questionable Groin T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee C. Gonzalez Cornerback Questionable Shoulder C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Roy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Reagor Wide Receiver Out Finger T. Hill Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed

