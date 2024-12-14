Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Carolina Panthers are entering an unfamiliar situation as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
While neither team boasts a standout record, both have shown significant improvement over the past few weeks.
The Panthers came close to upsetting the Eagles in Week 14, thanks to improved play from quarterback Bryce Young and the return of veteran receiver Adam Thielen, lifting the team to more competitive performances.
On the other side, the Cowboys were just a touchdown away from beating the Bengals on Monday Night Football. A victory would have given them a three-game win streak, their longest of the season. Although that didn’t happen, it doesn’t diminish the solid performance, particularly from quarterback Cooper Rush, who has been playing well recently.
While this game holds no playoff implications, it has the potential to be one of the most captivating matchups of the weekend.
Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys: Date and kick-off time
The Panthers will take on the Cowboys in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
|Date
|Sunday, December 15
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Bank of America Stadium
|Location
|Charlotte, North Carolina
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 808 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys team news & key players
Carolina Panthers team news
The Panthers have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks but couldn’t quite get over the hump in their latest matchup. Carolina faced the Philadelphia Eagles and came up short in a 22-16 loss. The Panthers outscored the Eagles 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the deficit. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young completed 19 of 34 passes for 191 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
So far this season, Carolina has averaged 17.9 points per game while their defense has struggled, giving up 29.9 points on average. The offense ranks 28th in the league, while the defense sits at the bottom, ranked 32nd. For the Panthers to turn things around in this contest, their defense will need to step up and deliver a stronger performance.
Panthers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|I. McKenzie
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|T. Nubin
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Runyan
|Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|C. Brown
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|C. Coughlin
|Linebacker
|Out
|Pectoral
|E. Riley
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|G. Olszewski
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|D. Lock
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Heel
|A. Schlottmann
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|J. Schmitz
|Center
|Questionable
|Neck
|T. Horne
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|M. Goodrich
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Hayes
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Flott
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|E. Neal
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Hip
|O. Oghoufo
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|D. Johnson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|A. Robinson
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|J. Corbin
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Belton
|Safety
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. Hawkins
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Spine
|S. Harlow
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Phillips
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Lawrence
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Elbow
|J. Riley
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|M. Nabers
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hip
|D. Davidson
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|A. Thomas
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|J. Eluemunor
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|S. Shepard
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Foot
|J. Ezeudu
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. Johnson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|C. Hubbard
|Offensive Guard
|Questionable
|Knee
|A. Ojulari
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Toe
|D. Banks
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Ribs
|A. Watts
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|R. Nunez-Roches
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Neck
|B. Okereke
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Back
|J. Morrissey
|Center
|Out
|Undisclosed
Dallas Cowboys team news
The Cowboys have struggled to stay consistent this season, and Monday Night Football was no exception. A late-game misstep proved costly after a blocked kick was mishandled by Dallas, resulting in a fumble that allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to capitalize. The Cowboys ultimately fell short, losing 27-20. Quarterback Cooper Rush connected on 16 of his 31 passes for 183 yards, throwing two touchdowns but also one interception. On the ground, running back Rico Dowdle impressed with 18 carries for 131 yards, while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauled in six receptions for 93 yards and a score.
This season, the Cowboys' offense has been sputtering, averaging just 2.6 points per game, while their defense has been porous, surrendering 28.2 points on average. The offense is ranked 21st in the league, and the defense fares even worse, sitting at 31st. Despite Rush's decent performance in the last outing, costly mistakes continue to plague the team and undermine their efforts.
Cowboys injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|T. Mullen
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|M. Hamm
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Jones
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|J. Johnson
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Maulet
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|O. Wright
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Aumavae-Laulu
|Guard
|Questionable
|Back
|C. Matthew
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Isaac
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|T. Tampa
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|I. Washington
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Harty
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|M. Moses
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Wrist
|M. Pierce
|Nose Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|C. Kolar
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Forearm
|Q. Ismail
|Tight End
|Out
|Undisclosed
|R. Ya-Sin
|Cornerback
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|S. Kane
|Safety
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|D. King
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Hollman
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|T. Bowser
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Dobbins
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL