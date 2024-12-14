Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins 2024 Week 15: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texans versus Dolphins 2024 NFL Week 15 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Houston Texans have had a respectable 2024 campaign, though it may fall short of the lofty expectations set during the offseason. At 8-5 heading into Week 15, they currently lead the AFC South standings.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins faced a rocky start to the season after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion early on. With the team struggling to gain momentum and Tyreek Hill underperforming, many fans assumed Miami was destined for another disappointing year. However, the Dolphins have flipped the script in recent weeks, emerging as one of the league's most formidable teams. They now face a major test against the Texans, another playoff contender.

Although Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud hasn’t quite matched the highs of his standout rookie year, Houston has maintained its grip on the AFC South. With just four weeks remaining, the Texans are closing in on a playoff berth, and when they hit their stride, they're a team no opponent wants to face.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins NFL game, plus plenty more.

Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins: Date and kick-off time

The Texans will take on the Dolphins in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Date Sunday, December 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 812 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 819 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins team news & key players

Houston Texans team news

Houston improved to 8-5 after narrowly edging the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-20 in their last outing. The Texans built a commanding 23-6 lead early in the fourth quarter but barely held on as Jacksonville rallied late. Houston was outgained in total yardage, 373-326, but managed to win the turnover battle 1-0 and converted 5 of 13 third downs. C.J. Stroud threw for 242 yards and a touchdown, while Joe Mixon rushed for 101 yards and a score on 20 carries.

Before their win over Jacksonville, the Texans fell to Tennessee 32-27 but secured a commanding 34-10 victory over Dallas the week prior. On the season, Houston’s offense has averaged 23.7 points per game with 221.2 passing yards and 114.1 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they’ve allowed 22.2 points per game. C.J. Stroud has completed 63.3% of his passes for 3,117 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while Nico Collins has emerged as a key target, hauling in 49 receptions for 832 yards and four scores.

Texans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Keene Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Autry Defensive End Questionable Knee B. Hill Safety Injured Reserve Leg J. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Keenum Quarterback Injured Reserve Foot M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Harris Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Concussion D. Scaife Center Questionable Leg J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Hill Linebacker Questionable Knee N. Brown Wide Receiver Out Torso G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. King Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed J. Scruggs Offensive Lineman Doubtful Foot S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Illness B. Jordan Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL F. Fatukasi Defensive Tackle Questionable Foot L. Johnson Cornerback Questionable Neck K. Green Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Brooks Running Back Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Groin S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Henderson Cornerback Injured Reserve Neck K. Davis Defensive Tackle Inactive Knee J. Pitre Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral K. Hollman Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Quitoriano Tight End Injured Reserve Knee

Miami Dolphins team news

The Miami Dolphins improved to 6-7 after a dramatic 32-26 overtime victory over the New York Jets last week. Miami trailed 26-23 with less than a minute remaining but forced overtime, where Jonnu Smith scored the game-winning touchdown. Despite being outgained 402-375, Miami held even in turnovers and struggled on third down, converting just 1 of 9 attempts. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns, while Tyreek Hill shined with 10 catches for 115 yards and a score.

Prior to their win over the Jets, Miami fell 30-17 to Green Bay but picked up victories against New England, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles in earlier weeks. The Dolphins’ offense has averaged 20.3 points per game, with 226.5 passing yards and 105.2 rushing yards per contest. Defensively, they’ve allowed 22.5 points per game. Tua Tagovailoa has been sharp, completing 73.8% of his passes for 2,456 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while Tyreek Hill has delivered 65 catches for 769 yards and five touchdowns.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Goode Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee B. Chubb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL R. Mostert Running Back Questionable Hip T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Elliott Safety Questionable Hamstring A. Ingold Fullback Questionable Ankle N. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder B. Berrios Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Lamm Tackle Questionable Back A. Jackson Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee J. Waddle Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring T. Conner Tight End Injured Reserve Knee J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Eskridge Wide Receiver Out Knee T. Bowser Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee E. Apple Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring

