Premier League
London Stadium
Anselm Noronha

West Ham vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a Merseyside derby defeat, Liverpool will look to bounce back to keep their Premier League title hopes alive when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

As a result of their 2-0 loss to Everton in the mid-week, the Reds remain three points adrift of leaders Arsenal, while the Hammers aim to snap a four-game winless run in all competitions after suffering a 5-2 league loss at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 27, 2024
Kick-off time:12:30 pm BST
Venue:London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

In the UK, the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

While goalkeeper Alphonse Areola featured on the bench in the Palace loss after recovering from a groin problem, Irons boss David Moyes will be sweating on the availability of Jarrod Bowen, Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Kalvin Phillips could be in contention for a start in the middle, but Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez are likely to keep their spots just behind James Ward-Prowse.

Up front, Michail Antonio will be supported by Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Anang
Defenders:Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson
Midfielders:Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus
Forwards:Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Liverpool team news

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be without the services of Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak through injuries.

Cody Gakpo missed the Everton due to personal reasons, and remains a doubt for Saturday's outing as well, while Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are likely to be backed alongside Luis Diaz in attack.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian
Defenders:Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold
Midfielders:Endo, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Clark, Elliott
Forwards:Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham United and Liverpool across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 20, 2023Liverpool 5-1 West Ham UnitedCarabao Cup
September 24, 2023Liverpool 3-1 West Ham UnitedPremier League
April 26, 2023West Ham United 1-2 LiverpoolPremier League
October 19, 2022Liverpool 1-0 West Ham UnitedPremier League
March 5, 2022Liverpool 1-0 West Ham UnitedPremier League

Useful links

