How to watch today's Preston vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Preston and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news

Preston will take on Sheffield United in their first match of the Championship campaign at the Deepdale Stadium on Friday.

Sheffield United had a dismal Premier League campaign last season, managing just three wins in the entire season. They will be desperate to put on an improved display this season.

Preston finished 10th in the Championship last season. It was their best result in three seasons and their eye will be on getting into one of the playoff spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Preston vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Deepdale Stadium

The match will be played at the Deepdale Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Preston vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Highlights will also be available on the YouTube channels of the teams. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

Preston boss Ryan Lowe will be hoping that goalkeeper Freddie Woodman will be ready for Friday’s match after the 27-year-old missed the last two friendlies. David Cornell is prepared to step in if needed.

There are no other major concerns in the squad ahead of their league opener.

Preston North End possible starting lineup: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady; Greenwood, Riis; Keane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell, Pradic Defenders: Whatmough, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Mawene, Best, Seary, Bauer, Nelson Midfielders: Whiteman, McCann, Frøkjær-Jensen, Ledson, Greenwood, Þórðarson, Holmes, Taylor, Mawene, Potts, Kamara Forwards: Keane, Riis Jakobsen, Brady, Evans, Stewart, Osmajić, Rodriguez-Gentile, Cross-Adair

Sheffield United team news

For Sheffield United, recent additions Kieffer Moore and Sam McCallum are both questionable, while fellow newcomer Jamie Shackleton is set to miss the season opener after suffering a knee injury during pre-season.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup: Grbic; Seriki, Ahmedhodzic, Souttar, Burrows; Souza, Arblaster; Brooks, O'Hare, Hamer; Brewster.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbić, Davies, Faxon Defenders: Gilchrist, Trusty, Souttar, Burrows, Ahmedhodžić, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Seriki Midfielders: Arblaster, Hamer, O'Hare, Souza, Davies, Ben Slimane, Brooks, Peck Forwards: Brewster, Marsh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/04/23 Sheffield United 4 - 1 Preston North End Championship 17/09/22 Preston North End 0 - 2 Sheffield United Championship 19/01/22 Preston North End 2 - 2 Sheffield United Championship 15/09/21 Sheffield United 2 - 2 Preston North End Championship 04/09/20 Sheffield United 2 - 2 Preston North End Friendly

Useful links