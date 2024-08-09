How to watch today's Preston vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Preston will take on Sheffield United in their first match of the Championship campaign at the Deepdale Stadium on Friday.
Sheffield United had a dismal Premier League campaign last season, managing just three wins in the entire season. They will be desperate to put on an improved display this season.
Preston finished 10th in the Championship last season. It was their best result in three seasons and their eye will be on getting into one of the playoff spot.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Preston vs Sheffield United kick-off time
|Date:
|August 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Deepdale Stadium
The match will be played at the Deepdale Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Preston vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Highlights will also be available on the YouTube channels of the teams. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Preston team news
Preston boss Ryan Lowe will be hoping that goalkeeper Freddie Woodman will be ready for Friday’s match after the 27-year-old missed the last two friendlies. David Cornell is prepared to step in if needed.
There are no other major concerns in the squad ahead of their league opener.
Preston North End possible starting lineup: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady; Greenwood, Riis; Keane.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Woodman, Cornell, Pradic
|Defenders:
|Whatmough, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Mawene, Best, Seary, Bauer, Nelson
|Midfielders:
|Whiteman, McCann, Frøkjær-Jensen, Ledson, Greenwood, Þórðarson, Holmes, Taylor, Mawene, Potts, Kamara
|Forwards:
|Keane, Riis Jakobsen, Brady, Evans, Stewart, Osmajić, Rodriguez-Gentile, Cross-Adair
Sheffield United team news
For Sheffield United, recent additions Kieffer Moore and Sam McCallum are both questionable, while fellow newcomer Jamie Shackleton is set to miss the season opener after suffering a knee injury during pre-season.
Sheffield United possible starting lineup: Grbic; Seriki, Ahmedhodzic, Souttar, Burrows; Souza, Arblaster; Brooks, O'Hare, Hamer; Brewster.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grbić, Davies, Faxon
|Defenders:
|Gilchrist, Trusty, Souttar, Burrows, Ahmedhodžić, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Seriki
|Midfielders:
|Arblaster, Hamer, O'Hare, Souza, Davies, Ben Slimane, Brooks, Peck
|Forwards:
|Brewster, Marsh
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29/04/23
|Sheffield United 4 - 1 Preston North End
|Championship
|17/09/22
|Preston North End 0 - 2 Sheffield United
|Championship
|19/01/22
|Preston North End 2 - 2 Sheffield United
|Championship
|15/09/21
|Sheffield United 2 - 2 Preston North End
|Championship
|04/09/20
|Sheffield United 2 - 2 Preston North End
|Friendly