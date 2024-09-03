How to watch today's Mexico vs Australia Women's U20 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Mexico will face Australia in their second group game of the U20 Women's World Cup at the El Campin Stadium on Tuesday.
In the finals that Mexico have been a part of, they have either failed to get out of the group stage or reached the quarter-final. They will be hoping they can get to the semi-final this time around.
Australia couldn't get past the group stage in their previous outing in 2022, which itself was an end to a 16-year wait to qualify. They will be hoping to script history in 2024.
Mexico were held by Cameroon 2-2 whereas Australia suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Colombia in the opening game.
Mexico vs Australia U20 Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11 pm BST
|Venue:
|El Campin Stadium
The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Mexico and Australia will be played at El Campin Stadium.
It will kick off at 11 pm ET on Tuesday in the UK.
Team news & squads
Mexico U20 team news
Mexico have several stars who are playing at top teams in the Liga MX Femenil.
With no fresh injury issues after their tournament opener, fans will expect nothing less than a win against Australia.
Mexico U20 Women possible XI: Cota, Colín, Espinoza, Mendoza, Saldívar, Fong, Servín, Lomelí, García, Soto, Flores
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cota, Martínez, Medina
|Defenders:
|Fong, Mendoza, Colin, Espinoza, de León, Esquivias
|Midfielders:
|Lomelí, Servín, Soto, Vargas, González, Valadez, Saldívar
|Forwards:
|Flores, García, T. Flores, Frías, Gordon
Australia U20 Women team news
Except for goalkeeper Grace Wilson, the rest of the Australian squad are from clubs playing in the domestic leagues.
They will be hoping to deliver one excellent display after another to record a historic World Cup campaign.
Australia U20 Women possible XI: Lincoln, Nash, Thomas-Chinnama, Apostolakis, Grove, dos Santos, Kruger, Woods, Johnson, dos Santos, Morris
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lincoln, Franco, Wilson
|Defenders:
|Buchanan, Chinnama, Nash, Grove, Apostolakis
|Midfielders:
|Kruger, Dos Santos, Woods, Prakash, Caspers, Hollman
|Forwards:
|Gooch, Dos Santos, O'Grady, Johnson, Trimis, Morris, Luchtmeijer
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first meeting between these two teams.