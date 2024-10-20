How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea Women are set to face off against their London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur Women, in Sunday's Women's Super League showdown at Kingsmeadow.
Chelsea's manager, Sonia Bompastor, has enjoyed a fantastic start to her time in charge, steering the team to five straight victories across all competitions, including three wins in the WSL. The Blues opened their league campaign with back-to-back triumphs over Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and followed that up with a narrow win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday.
On the other hand, Tottenham have struggled to find their form in the WSL this season, securing just one win in their first four league matches. That solitary victory came on the opening weekend when they delivered an attacking masterclass in a commanding 4-0 win against newly-promoted Crystal Palace.
Chelsea FC Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, October 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:15 pm BST
|Venue:
|Kingsmeadow
The WSL match between Chelsea Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women will be played at the Kingsmeadow in London, England.
It will kick off at 7:15 pm BST on Sunday, October 20, 2024, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Chelsea FC Women team news
Chelsea will once again be without several key players, as Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Sophie Ingle, Aniek Nouwen, and Niamh Charles remain sidelined due to injuries.
There are concerns over Lauren James, who will need to be evaluated after picking up a foot injury during the warm-up against Twente.
After rotating the squad during their midweek fixture, Sonia Bompastor is expected to bring back Hannah Hampton, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Sjoeke Nusken, Ramirez, and Reiten to the starting XI for their next match.
Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Buchanan, Baltimore; Kaptein, Nusken; Rytting Kaneryd, Hamano, Reiten; Ramirez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musovic, Hampton, Cox
|Defenders:
|Bright, Lawrence, Bjorn, Perisset, Bronze, Mpome, Buchanan, Bernabe
|Midfielders:
|Nusken, Cuthbert, Reiten, Bartel, Kaptein, Rytting Kaneryd, Jean-Francois
|Forwards:
|Ramirez, Macario, James, Baltimore, Hamano, Beever-Jones
Tottenham Hotspur Women team news
Robert Vilahamn has confirmed that midfielder Maite Oroz will be out for six to eight weeks due to a quad injury.
The 26-year-old isn't the only player unavailable, as Shuang Wang, Amy James-Turner, Ella Morris, Hayley Raso, and Kit Graham are also on the injury list.
Meanwhile, a late call will be made on Amanda Nilden's fitness after the defender missed the 3-0 loss against Manchester United.
Tottenham Hotspur Women possible XI: Spencer; Neville, Bartrip, Hunt, Grant; Summanen, Ahtinen; Naz, Spence, England; Thomas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Talbert, Spencer, Heeps
|Defenders:
|Grant, Morris, Bartrip, Nilden, Hunt, Buhler, Neville
|Midfielders:
|Oroz, Csiki, Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen
|Forwards:
|Naz, Raso, England, Vinberg, Thomas
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|15/05/24
|Tottenham FC Women 0-1 Chelsea FC Women
|Women's Super League
|01/10/23
|Chelsea FC Women 2-1 Tottenham FC Women
|Women's Super League
|05/02/23
|Tottenham FC Women 2-3 Chelsea FC Women
|FA Women's League Cup
|26/01/23
|Tottenham FC Women 1-3 Chelsea FC Women
|FA Women's League Cup
|20/11/22
|Chelsea FC Women 3-0 Tottenham FC Women
|Women's Super League