Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Tottenham Women and Chelsea Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women are three points adrift of current Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Manchester City when the Blues face Tottenham Women at the Gaughan Group Stadium on Wednesday.

With just the final matchday to go after this rescheduled fixture from matchday 18, Emma Hayes' side will also be aiming to confirm their Champions League second-round spot should they guarantee a top-two finish with a win over Spurs.

While Chelsea continue their battle to defend their domestic title, Robert Vilahamn's side will be looking to get within four points of fifth-placed Manchester United, against whom the Lillywhites suffered a defeat in the FA Cup final.

Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:15 pm BST Venue: Gaughan Group Stadium

The WSL match between Tottenham Hotspur Women and Chelsea Women will be played at Brisbane Road - commercially known as Gaughan Group Stadium - in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:15 pm BST on Wednesday, May 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the WSL match between Tottenham Hotspur Women and Chelsea Women is available to watch and stream online live through The FA Player.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Women team news

Grace Clinton will be back in contention after being ineligible to face her parent club in the FA Cup final, with Olga Ahtinen and Celine Bizet also likely to join the Man Utd loanee in the XI.

Former Chelsea forward Bethany England should feature in attack.

Tottenham Women possible XI: Spencer; Neville, Turner, Buhler, Nilden; Summanen, Ahtinen, Clinton; Bizet, Naz, England.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Votikova, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler, Neville Midfielders: Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen, Shuang Forwards: Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Thomas, Ayane

Chelsea Women team news

The visitors will be without injured trio Aniek Nouwen, Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel.

Lauren James and Mayra Ramirez are both doubts, as Hayes could think of handing starts to the likes of Hannah Hampton, Ashley Lawrence, Melanie Leupolz and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Lawrence, Bright, Bjorn, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, Reiten; Beever-Jones.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Bright, Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bjorn Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur Women and Chelsea Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 1, 2023 Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League February 5, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea Women's Super League January 25, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Chelsea FA Women's League Cup November 20, 2022 Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League April 28, 2022 Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League

