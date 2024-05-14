This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Gaughan Group Stadium
Anselm Noronha

Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

WSLTottenham Hotspur WomenChelsea FC WomenTottenham Hotspur Women vs Chelsea FC Women

How to watch the WSL match between Tottenham Women and Chelsea Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women are three points adrift of current Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Manchester City when the Blues face Tottenham Women at the Gaughan Group Stadium on Wednesday.

With just the final matchday to go after this rescheduled fixture from matchday 18, Emma Hayes' side will also be aiming to confirm their Champions League second-round spot should they guarantee a top-two finish with a win over Spurs.

While Chelsea continue their battle to defend their domestic title, Robert Vilahamn's side will be looking to get within four points of fifth-placed Manchester United, against whom the Lillywhites suffered a defeat in the FA Cup final.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 15, 2024
Kick-off time:7:15 pm BST
Venue:Gaughan Group Stadium

The WSL match between Tottenham Hotspur Women and Chelsea Women will be played at Brisbane Road - commercially known as Gaughan Group Stadium - in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:15 pm BST on Wednesday, May 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

The FA PlayerWatch here

In the UK, the WSL match between Tottenham Hotspur Women and Chelsea Women is available to watch and stream online live through The FA Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Women team news

Grace Clinton will be back in contention after being ineligible to face her parent club in the FA Cup final, with Olga Ahtinen and Celine Bizet also likely to join the Man Utd loanee in the XI.

Former Chelsea forward Bethany England should feature in attack.

Tottenham Women possible XI: Spencer; Neville, Turner, Buhler, Nilden; Summanen, Ahtinen, Clinton; Bizet, Naz, England.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Votikova, Spencer, Heeps
Defenders:Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler, Neville
Midfielders:Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen, Shuang
Forwards:Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Thomas, Ayane

Chelsea Women team news

The visitors will be without injured trio Aniek Nouwen, Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel.

Lauren James and Mayra Ramirez are both doubts, as Hayes could think of handing starts to the likes of Hannah Hampton, Ashley Lawrence, Melanie Leupolz and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Lawrence, Bright, Bjorn, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, Reiten; Beever-Jones.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger
Defenders:Bright, Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bjorn
Midfielders:Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd
Forwards:Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur Women and Chelsea Women across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 1, 2023Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham HotspurWomen's Super League
February 5, 2023Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 ChelseaWomen's Super League
January 25, 2023Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 ChelseaFA Women's League Cup
November 20, 2022Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham HotspurWomen's Super League
April 28, 2022Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham HotspurWomen's Super League

