Scotland Women vs Israel Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro qualifying match between Scotland Women and Israel Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland Women can go top of the group when they welcome Israel Women to Hampden Park for a UEFA Women's Euro qualifying match on Friday behind closed doors.

Following a 1-0 win over Slovakia, Pedro Martinez Losa's side are currently second in Group B2, while Israel are bottom after losing both their games so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Scotland Women vs Israel Women kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:05 pm BST Venue: Hampden Park

The UEFA Women's Euro qualifying match between Scotland Women and Israel Women will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:05 pm BST on Friday, May 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Scotland Women vs Israel Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro qualifying match between Scotland Women and Israel Women will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Scotland, with live streaming available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Scotland Women team news

Sandy MacIver, Christy Grimshaw and Fiona Brown are all out with ACL injuries, while Hayley Lauder and Lauren Davidson will miss out on account of their own concerns.

Hibernian's Leah Eddie recently returned from injury, but has been excluded from the squad along with Celtic's Amy Gallacher.

Meanwhile, forwards Martha Thomas, Kirsty Hanson and Kirsty Howat are available for the double-header ties.

Scotland Women possible XI: Gibson; Smith, Howard, J. Clark, Docherty; Cuthbert, Kerr, Cornet; Evans, Ross, Emslie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gibson, Fife, Cumings Defenders: Corsie, Docherty, Smith, Howard, J. Clark, K. Clark Midfielders: Evans, Cuthbert, Kerr, Napier, Maclean, Cornet, Rodgers Forwards: Ross, Emslie, Thomas, Hanson, Hay, Ewens, Howat

Israel Women team news

Israel coach Eres Belfer will be looking to field a strong XI in order to bounce back from the two defeats in April.

With the trio of Eden Avital, Marian Awad and Noa Selimhodzic in midfield, Rachel Steinschneider could lead the line of attack.

Israel Women possible XI: Rubin, David, Nakav, Almasri, Kuznezov; Avital, Awad, Selimhodzic; Sommer, Shteinshnaider, Elinav,

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ganame, Kozhak, Rubin Defenders: Achtel, Alkisi, Beard, David, Kuznetsov, Nakav, Shalom, Sharabi Midfielders: Avital, Awad, Kats, Morin, Selimhodzic, Sirota, Sofer, Worko Forwards: Almasri, Elinav, Hazan, Sommer, Steinschneider

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Scotland Women and Israel Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 16, 2012 Scotland 8-0 Israel UEFA Women's Championship October 12, 2011 Israel 1-6 Scotland UEFA Women's Championship

Useful links