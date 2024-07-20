Queens Park Rangers vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur continue their pre-season preparations with a trip across London to take on Championship neighbours QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou's debut season at the helm of Tottenham was filled with silver linings. The Spurs often dazzled with their dynamic style of play, ultimately clawing their way back into the European scene by securing a spot in the Europa League.

They began preparations for the upcoming season by beating Cambridge in a behind-closed-doors game at their training ground, before taking down Hearts 5-1 in midweek.

On the other hand, QPR beat Spanish fifth-tier side L'Escala 11-0 last week. The Rs' excellent late-season form under Marti Cifuentes was enough to finish 18th in the Championship, having been six points adrift of safety when the Spaniard took charge in October last year. However, QPR are still a long way from returning to the Premier League.

Queens Park Rangers vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: Loftus Road

The friendly encounter between Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham will be played at Loftus Road in White City, London, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game will be broadcast live on SPURSPLAY, Tottenham's video streaming service, which costs £45 for an annual subscription. You can also follow all the action on matchday via GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Queens Park Rangers team news

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes would have been thoroughly delighted with his side's performance in their most recent friendly victory as Ilias Chair bagged a hat-trick in a resounding 11-0 victory over Spanish minnows FC L'Escala last Thursday.

A number of summer signings are expected to play in this clash with Spurs, including goalkeeper Paul Nardi, centre-back Liam Morrison and left-back Hevertton, who netted a brace in last week's rout.

QPR possible XI: Nardi; Paal, Morrison, Cook, Hevertton; Colback, Field; Smyth, Chair, Frey; Armstrong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nardi, Walsh Defenders: Cannon, Cook, Larkeche, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Dunne, Morrison, Fox Midfielders: Chair, Andersen, Colback, Dixon-Bonner, Smyth, Field, Santos, Bennie Forwards: Frey, Dykes, Armstrong

Tottenham team news

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou might shake things up by introducing some of the squad's fringe players, giving them a shot at competing for a place in the first team. This could include Alejo Veliz and Djed Spence, who spent the last season on loan at Sevilla and Genoa, respectively.

Additionally, new recruits could be given a chance to shine at Loftus Road. Among them is 18-year-old Archie Gray, who recently joined from Leeds in a £40 million deal that saw defender Joe Rodon head in the opposite direction on a permanent transfer.

Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin are all unavailable as they rest up following respective Copa America and Euro 2024 commitments.

Tottenham possible XI: Austin; Emerson, Abbott, Hall, Spence; Devine, Gray; Gil, Bergvall, Veliz; Scarlett.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Austin, Gunter Defenders: Porro, Phillips, Byfield, Donley, Royal, Donley, Davies, Robson Midfielders: Bissouma, Skipp, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Matar Sarr, Devine, Hall, Abbott, Santiago Forwards: Kulusevski, Werner, Son, Moore, Johnson, Gil, Scarlett, Veliz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/03/15 Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 24/08/14 Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Queens Park Rangers Premier League 12/01/13 Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 23/09/12 Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Queens Park Rangers Premier League 21/04/12 Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

