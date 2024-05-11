Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea are still battling for a spot in Europe next season as they make the trip to City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues helped themselves to within a couple of points of sixth-placed Newcastle United after thrashing West Ham 5-0.

On the other hand, Forest also did themselves a favour in the race for survival as the Tricky Trees climbed three points above relegation-threatened Luton Town following a 3-1 win over bottom-placed Sheffield United the last time out.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: City Ground

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be played at the City Ground in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, May 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with live streaming available on Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo welcomed back the likes of Murillo, Willy Boly, Nicolas Dominguez and Taiwo Awoniyi from their respective setbacks in the Sheffield United win.

Meanwhile, Neco Williams is unlikely to recover from his hamstring problem in time to face Chelsea.

Awoniyi may get the nod over Chris Wood in support of Callum Hudson-Odoi in attack.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Vlachodimos, Sels, Hennessey Defenders: Murillo, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Boly, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Montiel, Aina Midfielders: Sangare, Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Reyna Forwards: Awoniyi, Wood, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Ribeiro

Chelsea team news

Although still without injury absentees Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez, the visitor's boss Mauricio Pochettino received an injury boost with the return of Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling and Malo Gusto in the matchday squad against the Irons.

Gusto could replace Trevoh Chalobah at right-back on Saturday.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Badiashile, Chalobah, Sarr, Silva, Gilchrist, Cucurella, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Casadei, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Washington, Moreira

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 2, 2023 Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League May 13, 2023 Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest Premier League January 1, 2023 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea Premier League January 5, 2020 Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest FA Cup January 5, 2019 Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest FA Cup

