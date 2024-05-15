This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Kylian Mbappe PSG 2023-24Getty
Ligue 1
team-logo
Allianz Riviera
team-logo
WATCH ON TNT SPORTS
Anselm Noronha

Nice vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ligue 1Paris Saint-GermainNiceNice vs Paris Saint-Germain

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will breathe easy as the French champions when they take on Champions League hopefuls Nice in Wednesday's Ligue 1 contest at Allianz Riviera.

It's a rescheduled fixture from matchday 32, with Kylian Mbappe and co. coming into the tie on the back of a three-game losing run including a Champions League semi-final exit to Borussia Dortmund and a 1-3 league loss to Toulouse.

Meanwhile, the hosts will aim to pick up their third straight win in Ligue 1 following a 1-0 win over Le Havre in order to keep their hopes of playing in the European top flight next season alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nice vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 15, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Allianz Riviera

The Ligue 1 match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, May 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Nice vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

In the UK, the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Nice team news

Alexis Beka Beka continues to remain out of action since his suicide attempt last September, while Sofiane Diop and Valentin Rosier are ruled out on account of injuries.

The three-man frontline should be led by Terem Moffi, who scored a brace against PSG in the reverse fixture.

Nice possible XI: Bulka; Mendy, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Sanson, Rosario, Thuram; Boga, Moffi, Cho

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bulka, Dupe, Boulhendi
Defenders:Todibo, Dante, Doumbouya, Nahounou, Bard, Perraud, Lotomba, Mendy
Midfielders:Ndayishimiye, Rosario, Thuram, Boudaoui, Sanson, Louchet, Traore, Boga
Forwards:Moffi, Claude-Maurice, Laborde, Guessand, Cho, Balde

PSG team news

There could be returns to the XI for the likes of Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele.

However, PSG boss Luis Enrique will remain without Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Sergio Rico and Lucas Hernandez through injuries.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, K. Mbappe, Barcola

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
Defenders:Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hakimi, Mukiele
Midfielders:Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
Forwards:K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 13, 2024PSG 3-1 NiceCoupe de France
September 15, 2023PSG 2-3 NiceLigue 1
April 8, 2023Nice 0-2 PSGLigue 1
October 1, 2022PSG 2-1 NiceLigue 1
March 5, 2022Nice 1-0 PSGLigue 1

Useful links

Advertisement