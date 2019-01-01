Neymar transfer talks 'more advanced' but PSG yet to agree sale amid Barcelona & Real Madrid rumours

The Brazil international forward continues to be linked with a return to Spain, but a club official claims no deal has been put in place as yet

Neymar is edging towards the exits at , with sporting director Leonardo admitting transfer talks are “more advanced”, but there is still “no agreement” in place for the and target.

A summer of speculation has seen the international heavily linked with a big-money move.

The 27-year-old is, after two seasons in , eager to secure a switch away from , with a return to the favoured option of the former Barca star.

A retracing of his steps to Camp Nou has been mooted, but the Spanish champions need to move Philippe Coutinho off their books and, as revealed to Goal, would need to include the former man, Nelson Semedo and €50 million in any offer put to PSG.

Those demands have left the door open for Madrid, who are long-standing suitors of a talented South American forward.

It may be that they have surged to the front of the queue, with Leonardo conceding that progress is being made ahead of the summer deadline for leading sides across Europe.

He told reporters when asked for an update on the long-running Neymar saga: “Talks are more advanced than before, but no agreement.

“We will see what happens - everybody needs the future to be defined.”

It has been confirmed that Neymar will play no part in PSG’s 2019-20 season opener against on Sunday.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel added, with a star turn still nursing a slight knock after previously sitting out Copa America duty with Brazil: “It is my job to be coach. He is in an individual training phase, in and out of collective sessions.

“He is still a little injured. He took a knock and did not do a full week [of training].”

While Neymar remains unavailable to Tuchel and PSG, the Ligue 1 title holders are able to call upon the services of World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

He has become a talismanic presence at Parc des Princes, at just 20 years of age, with Tuchel saying of the exciting French striker: “Our relationship is good.

“Yes, he is a star, but I do not think about him that way. I am always trying to find ways to get him to score. He wants responsibility, he is ready and he is mature.”

It could be that further firepower is brought in alongside Mbappe before the transfer window closes in France, especially if Neymar departs, but Tuchel is reluctant to be drawn on his recruitment plans for now.

He said when quizzed on possible incomings: “I do not want to think about it too much. I will lose my mind.

“I am focused on my team and the guys we have here. They need me energy and attention. We will decide if things happen.”