Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea Women could be crowned champions of the Women's Super League (WSL) following their tie against Manchester United Women at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It can also be a fitting finale for the outgoing Blues manager Emma Hayes who is set to take up the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) job in the summer.

Chelsea climbed to the summit following a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday, but Manchester City are level on points in the second spot waiting for a slip-up or a favour from their cross-city rivals.

However, even if Marc Skinner's side manages to pick up a win on the final matchday, it will be more so to City's advantage as the Red Devils can at best finish fourth.

Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The WSL match between Manchester United Women and Chelsea Women will be played at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Saturday, May 18, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Chelsea Women will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with live streaming available on Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

Skinner will not be able to call upon the services of Jayde Riviere, Emma Watson and Jess Simpson on account of injuries.

Midfielder Leah Galton is a doubt after picking up a knock in Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup win over Spurs, with Melvine Malard standing by in case required.

Nikita Parris could be handed a start ahead of Rachel Williams up front.

Manchester United possible XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Naalsund; Garcia, Toone, Malard; Parris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: George, Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Evans, Turner, Rabjohn Midfielders: Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Chelsea Women team news

The likes of Aniek Nouwen, Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Jelena Cankovic and Mayra Ramirez are set to miss the showdown clash through their respective concerns.

Lauren James is set for a start after coming off the bench against Tottenham, while Fran Kirby may be among the substitutes on Saturday.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Musovic; Lawrence, Bright, Bjorn, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Beever-Jones

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Bright, Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bjorn Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United Women and Chelsea Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 4, 2024 Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea Women's FA Cup January 21, 2024 Chelsea 3-1 Manchester United Women's Super League May 14, 2023 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United Women's FA Cup March 12, 2023 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United Women's Super League November 6, 2022 Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea Women's Super League

