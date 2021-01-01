Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sheffield United make Lingard promise as they aim to win race for Man Utd outcast

need to be adding “the best players” they can to their ranks at Emirates Stadium, admits Lauren, with the former Gunners defender aware of speculation linking the north London giants with Houssem Aouar and Jack Grealish.

He is reluctant to be drawn on the identity of those that Mikel Arteta should be targeting in current and future transfer windows, but would like to see proven performers brought on board.

playmaker Aouar has been a long-standing target for Arsenal , and could soon be on his way out of , while captain Grealish continues to see his stock rise on the back of becoming one of the Premier League’s most creative influences.

Read the full story on Goal.